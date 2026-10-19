EQS-News: The NAGA Group Reports Preliminary Q3 2026 Results on 22 October 2026 – Invitation to Earnings Webcast/Call on the Same Day
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EQS-News: The Naga Group AG
/ Key word(s): Conference/Quarter Results
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The NAGA Group Reports Preliminary Q3 2026 Results on 22 October 2026 – Invitation to Earnings Webcast/Call on the Same Day
CEO Octavian Patrascu will comment on the preliminary Q3 2026 results by means of a webcast presentation. The webcast/call will be held in English.
Please register in time to participate in the webcast/call at:
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NAGA is a publicly listed German fintech group operating a multi-asset SuperApp that unifies trading, stock and ETF investing, crypto, social trading, and neo-banking in one platform. Powered by proprietary technology and advanced social features, including autocopy trading, NAGA serves a global community of over 2.5 million registered users across more than 100 countries, supported by 10 local offices and multiple regulatory licenses. The platform features an integrated VISA card with fiat and crypto conversion, dynamic social feeds, and a comprehensive product suite designed to make financial markets accessible to everyone.
The NAGA Group AG
19.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
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|Language:
|English
|Company:
|The NAGA Group AG
|Suhrenkamp 59
|22335 Hamburg
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@naga.com
|Internet:
|www.naga.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A41YCM0
|WKN:
|A41YCM
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900H6SZC36ZDAUU68
|EQS News ID:
|2417388
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2417388 19.10.2026 CET/CEST
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