EQS-News: The Platform Group increases its equity stakes in existing subsidiaries
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EQS-News: The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Investment
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The Platform Group increases its equity stakes in existing subsidiaries
Düsseldorf, 26 November 2026. The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A40ZW88, WKN A40ZW8, “TPG”), a leading software company for platform solutions, is increasing its equity stakes in two existing subsidiaries.
Increasing stakes in existing subsidiaries
TPG has increased its ownership stake in ApoNow GmbH, a leading online platform providing B2B digital solutions for the pharmaceutical sector, to 100%, as agreed. Payment of the purchase price and closing of the transaction were completed in November.
With regard to Jungherz GmbH, which operates, among other businesses, Fahrradzentrum Nagold and the bicycle parts platform fahrrad-teile.shop, the Management Board has resolved to increase TPG’s ownership stake to up to 100%.
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Both companies have been part of The Platform Group for several years and contribute to the Group’s revenue and earnings in their respective segments.
About The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA:
Contact:
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26.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA
|Schloss Elbroich, Am Falder 4
|40589 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@the-platform-group.com
|Internet:
|https://the-platform-group.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A40ZW88
|WKN:
|A40ZW8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Oslo
|LEI Code:
|391200T7OHCG8YPRQW61
|EQS News ID:
|2442786
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2442786 26.11.2026 CET/CEST
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