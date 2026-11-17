EQS-News: The Platform Group plans Extraordinary General Meeting: 10:1 Capital Reduction and Capital Increase
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EQS-News: The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous/AGM/EGM
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The Platform Group plans Extraordinary General Meeting: 10:1 Capital Reduction and Capital Increase
• Capital reduction at a ratio of 10:1: consolidation of every ten registered shares into one registered share; the number of shares currently outstanding would thus be reduced arithmetically from 26,333,950 to 2,633,395.
• Mixed capital increase of up to EUR 60,000,000.00 against cash and/or contributions in kind: The proposed capital increase is to comprise a cash capital increase with subscription rights for shareholders and a capital increase against contributions in kind. Under the capital increase against contributions in kind, it is envisaged that only the existing major shareholder and/or its affiliated companies will contribute their existing loan receivables against the Company - which currently amount to a low double-digit million euro figure - as a contribution in kind and receive new shares in return. All other shareholders are to be given the opportunity to participate in the capital measure by exercising their subscription rights in the cash capital increase.
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• The contribution of the loan receivables is intended to reduce the Company’s existing financial liabilities and to strengthen its equity base. In addition, the cash capital increase is intended to provide the Company with fresh liquidity.
• The Company notes that the final volume and the specific terms of the capital increase - in particular the split between the cash capital increase and the capital increase against contributions in kind, the issue price and any contributions in kind to be made – will be determined by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of the Company following the corresponding resolution of the General Meeting and at the time the authorisation granted is exercised.
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About The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA:
17.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA
|Schloss Elbroich, Am Falder 4
|40589 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@the-platform-group.com
|Internet:
|https://the-platform-group.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A40ZW88
|WKN:
|A40ZW8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Oslo
|LEI Code:
|391200T7OHCG8YPRQW61
|EQS News ID:
|2436564
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2436564 17.11.2026 CET/CEST
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