EQS-News: The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/AGM/EGM

The Platform Group plans Extraordinary General Meeting: 10:1 Capital Reduction and Capital Increase



17.11.2026 / 09:25 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Platform Group plans Extraordinary General Meeting: 10:1 Capital Reduction and Capital Increase



Düsseldorf, 17 November 2026. The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A40ZW88, WKN A40ZW8, “TPG”), a leading software company for platform solutions, intends to invite its shareholders to an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 29 December 2026. The formal invitation, including the agenda, will be published in due time. The Extraordinary General Meeting will resolve on the capital measures set out below, which are intended to significantly improve the Company’s balance sheet structure and increase its equity ratio.



Proposed capital measures at a glance

The Extraordinary General Meeting is to resolve on the following capital measures:

• Capital reduction at a ratio of 10:1: consolidation of every ten registered shares into one registered share; the number of shares currently outstanding would thus be reduced arithmetically from 26,333,950 to 2,633,395.

• Mixed capital increase of up to EUR 60,000,000.00 against cash and/or contributions in kind: The proposed capital increase is to comprise a cash capital increase with subscription rights for shareholders and a capital increase against contributions in kind. Under the capital increase against contributions in kind, it is envisaged that only the existing major shareholder and/or its affiliated companies will contribute their existing loan receivables against the Company - which currently amount to a low double-digit million euro figure - as a contribution in kind and receive new shares in return. All other shareholders are to be given the opportunity to participate in the capital measure by exercising their subscription rights in the cash capital increase.

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• The contribution of the loan receivables is intended to reduce the Company’s existing financial liabilities and to strengthen its equity base. In addition, the cash capital increase is intended to provide the Company with fresh liquidity.

• The Company notes that the final volume and the specific terms of the capital increase - in particular the split between the cash capital increase and the capital increase against contributions in kind, the issue price and any contributions in kind to be made – will be determined by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of the Company following the corresponding resolution of the General Meeting and at the time the authorisation granted is exercised.



Use of proceeds

The proposed capital increase pursues two key objectives: Through the contribution of existing loan receivables held by the major shareholder, financial liabilities of the Company are to be converted into equity, thereby strengthening the balance sheet structure on a sustainable basis. The proceeds from the cash capital increase are to be used in particular to finance further growth and to further reduce debt. The aim is to improve the balance sheet structure in line with the objective of further deleveraging and a significant strengthening of equity.



“With the planned capital measures, we are strengthening our foundation for further growth while significantly reducing our debt. Structuring the offering to be open to all shareholders gives everyone the opportunity to participate in the Company’s further development. It also shows that our major shareholder stands firmly behind the Company”, says Dr. Dominik Benner, CEO of The Platform Group.

Impact on shareholders

As a result of the 10:1 share consolidation, shareholders’ percentage holdings remain unchanged; the number of shares held by each shareholder will be reduced accordingly.



Further information on the Extraordinary General Meeting, the agenda and the conditions for participation will be set out in the invitation, which will be published separately.

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About The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA:

The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA is a Europe-wide operating software company active in 26 industries through its proprietary platform solutions. The Group’s partner network comprises more than 17,800 partners who use the platform solutions to address both B2B and B2C customers. Industries served include, among others, the luxury portfolio, optics & hearing, furniture retail, machinery trading, dental technology, and electronics. The Group has 19 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. For the financial year 2025, the Company reported revenue of EUR 728 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 55 million.



Contact:

Investor Relations

Nathalie Richert, Head of Investor Relations & HR

ir@the-platform-group.com

Schloss Elbroich | Am Falder 4 | 40589 Düsseldorf | Germany

corporate.the-platform-group.com