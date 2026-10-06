EQS-News: The Platform Group Sells Stake in Platform for Beverage Machinery
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EQS-News: The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Disposal
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The Platform Group Sells Stake in Platform for Beverage Machinery
Düsseldorf, 6 October 2026. The Management Board of The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A40ZW88, WKN A40ZW8, “TPG”) signed an agreement on 5 October 2026 to sell its majority stake in BEVMAQ GmbH, headquartered in Menslage, Germany. Closing of the transaction is expected in Q4 2026. BEVMAQ GmbH operates a platform for beverage machinery, connecting buyers and sellers worldwide.
TPG invested in BEVMAQ in 2022. Since then, the company has delivered significant growth in revenue, EBITDA and earnings. The number of machines available on the platform has increased more than eightfold since TPG’s investment. The majority stake is being acquired by a group of German investors. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.
The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA:
The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA is a Europe-wide operating software company active in 26 industries through its proprietary platform solutions. The Group’s partner network comprises more than 17,600 partners who use the platform solutions to address both B2B and B2C customers. Industries served include, among others, the luxury portfolio, optics & hearing, furniture retail, machinery trading, dental technology, and electronics. The Group has 19 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. For the financial year 2025, the Company reported revenue of EUR 728 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 55 million.
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06.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA
|Schloss Elbroich, Am Falder 4
|40589 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@the-platform-group.com
|Internet:
|https://the-platform-group.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A40ZW88
|WKN:
|A40ZW8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Oslo
|LEI Code:
|391200T7OHCG8YPRQW61
|EQS News ID:
|2410804
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2410804 06.10.2026 CET/CEST
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