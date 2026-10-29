EQS-News: The Platform Group strengthens its growth platform through new service companies, centralised procurement and further acquisitions - 2026 guidance confirmed

EQS-News: The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

The Platform Group strengthens its growth platform through new service companies, centralised procurement and further acquisitions - 2026 guidance confirmed



29.10.2026 / 11:45 CET/CEST

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The Platform Group strengthens its growth platform through new service companies, centralised procurement and further acquisitions - 2026 guidance confirmed

Düsseldorf, 29 October 2026. The Management Board of The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A40ZW88, WKN A40ZW8, “TPG”), a leading software company for platform solutions, is continuing its strategic development with a clear focus on organic growth, operational efficiency and targeted acquisitions. Key measures include the reorganisation of the former shared-service activities into separate legal entities, the establishment of a central merchandise procurement company and the further optimisation and expansion of the investment portfolio.

Standalone service companies unlock additional external growth potential

The Platform Group has reorganized the shared-service activities previously pooled within The Platform Group GmbH & Co. KG, Wiesbaden, and transferred them into standalone legal entities. The companies operate under their own brands and are set to systematically expand the existing business with external clients. The objective is to increase the share of revenue generated with external clients to more than 50% over the next two years.

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The new structure comprises five specialised service companies:

DIALOGistic: human resources, payroll and accounting

human resources, payroll and accounting Scale More: marketing and digital growth strategies

marketing and digital growth strategies Digital Experience Leaders: IT services and digital transformation

IT services and digital transformation Marketplace Solutions X: marketplace management and e-commerce services

marketplace management and e-commerce services Orlop AI: AI services and process automation

“Over the past two years, we have seen strong demand from merchants and business partners for services such as marketing and software, and more recently also AI solutions. We have now established standalone companies to enable a distinct market presence and to recruit high-potential specialists in a targeted manner,” said Sven Schumann, Chief Portfolio Manager of TPG.

The companies draw on extensive operational expertise gained from serving the Group’s portfolio companies as well as third-party clients. This know-how, together with existing technologies and established processes, forms the basis for expanding the external services business. The companies already serve a significant number of clients outside the Group.

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With this standalone market positioning, TPG aims to improve the utilisation of existing resources, generate additional recurring revenue and increase the scalability of its service offerings. At the same time, the companies will continue to provide services to the Group’s portfolio companies.

The realignment thus creates additional organic growth opportunities and enhances the commercial use of competencies already in place across the Group. In addition, TPG is working on expanding the service companies through targeted M&A activity.

Central merchandise procurement company in implementation

A further element of the strategic development is the establishment of a standalone merchandise procurement company, which is already under way. The objective is to pool purchasing volumes across the Group more effectively, manage supplier relationships centrally and realise additional economies of scale.

The new structure is intended in particular to improve purchasing terms, streamline procurement processes and increase transparency over purchasing volumes and inventories. TPG also sees potential to reduce working capital requirements and achieve a sustained improvement in operating margins.

The central procurement company is thus expected to make a further contribution to standardisation and efficiency gains within the Group.

Further acquisitions planned for financial year 2026

The Platform Group is continuing its buy-and-build strategy and plans further acquisitions for the remainder of financial year 2026 within the scope of its existing guidance. The focus is on companies in digital marketing and social commerce, luxury goods platforms, and digital platform and software solutions.

Through the planned acquisitions, TPG aims to strengthen its market position across its five strategically relevant segments, unlock additional revenue and earnings potential and realise synergies within its existing platform ecosystem.

The transactions are at various stages of preparation and negotiation. Completion of each transaction is subject to the fulfilment of the relevant commercial, legal and contractual conditions.

Consolidation of furniture and luxury activities

In the furniture sector, TPG operates two long-established platforms. As part of the strategic reorganisation of the Freight Goods segment, all furniture activities will in future be consolidated within Möbelfirst GmbH, based in Bonn. This includes both the activities of the Cocoli platform and the offering of the former 99Rooms platform. The former subsidiary Digitec Living Brands GmbH, Berlin, will therefore not be continued and is being wound up as part of the ongoing insolvency proceedings.

With regard to its own merchandise trading in luxury products, the Management Board has taken the strategic decision to discontinue its inventory-based trading business, to focus consistently on platform activities and to divest the remaining activities in the form of BCR Online-Warenhandels GmbH, Offenbach am Main. The sale was completed on 13 October 2026 to a buyer based in Germany. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

Neither transaction has any economic impact on TPG or on its net assets, financial position and results of operations, nor on its operating performance.

Independently of this, The Platform Group is continuing it disciplined portfolio optimisation with a focus on profitable and scalable business models.

2026 guidance and outlook

The establishment and market positioning of the service companies, the pooling of merchandise procurement and the continuation of the acquisition strategy are expected to unlock additional growth and efficiency potential. TPG thereby continues to pursue its objective of expanding its platform ecosystem in a targeted manner, further developing existing business models and strengthening the Group’s long-term earnings power.

The Platform Group confirms its guidance for financial year 2026, with expected gross merchandise volume (GMV) of EUR 1.7 billion, net revenue of EUR 1.0 billion and adjusted EBITDA of between EUR 70 million and EUR 80 million.

Guidance for financial year 2027 is expected to be published at the end of January 2027.

Through these measures, TPG aims to unlock additional revenue and earnings potential, leverage group-wide synergies more consistently and further strengthen long-term profitability.

The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA:

The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA is a Europe-wide operating software company active in 26 industries through its proprietary platform solutions. The Group’s partner network comprises more than 17,600 partners who use the platform solutions to address both B2B and B2C customers. Industries served include, among others, the luxury portfolio, optics & hearing, furniture retail, machinery trading, dental technology, and electronics. The Group has 19 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. For the financial year 2025, the Company reported revenue of EUR 728 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 55 million.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Nathalie Richert, Head of Investor Relations & HR

ir@the-platform-group.com

Schloss Elbroich | Am Falder 4 | 40589 Düsseldorf | Germany

corporate.the-platform-group.com