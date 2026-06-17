EQS-News: The Platform Group to Host Strategy & Update Call
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EQS-News: The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
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The Platform Group to Host Strategy & Update Call
Düsseldorf, 24 June 2026. The Management Board of The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A40ZW88, WKN A40ZW8, "TPG"), a leading software company for platform solutions, invites investors, analysts and other capital market participants to join its Strategy & Update Call on June 30, 2026.
Management will provide an update on the Company's current business development and ongoing corporate initiatives. A Q&A session will follow the presentation.
Event Details: Strategy & Update Call
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Registration
The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA:
Contact:
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24.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA
|Schloss Elbroich, Am Falder 4
|40589 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@the-platform-group.com
|Internet:
|https://the-platform-group.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A40ZW88
|WKN:
|A40ZW8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Oslo
|EQS News ID:
|2352464
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2352464 24.06.2026 CET/CEST
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