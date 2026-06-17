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EQS-News: The Platform Group to Host Strategy & Update Call

24.06.26 09:11 Uhr
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EQS-News: The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
The Platform Group to Host Strategy & Update Call

24.06.2026 / 09:11 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Platform Group to Host Strategy & Update Call

Düsseldorf, 24 June 2026. The Management Board of The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A40ZW88, WKN A40ZW8, "TPG"), a leading software company for platform solutions, invites investors, analysts and other capital market participants to join its Strategy & Update Call on June 30, 2026.

Management will provide an update on the Company's current business development and ongoing corporate initiatives. A Q&A session will follow the presentation.

Event Details: Strategy & Update Call
June 30, 2026
2:30 p.m. CEST

Registration
Please register via AIRTIME: TPG Strategy & Update Call Registration

The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA:
The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA is a Europe-wide operating software company active in 26 industries through its proprietary platform solutions. The Group’s partner network comprises more than 16,000 partners who use the platform solutions to address both B2B and B2C customers. Industries served include, among others, the luxury portfolio, optics & hearing, furniture retail, machinery trading, dental technology, and electronics. The Group has 19 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. For the financial year 2025, the Company reported revenue of EUR 728 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 55 million.

Contact:
Investor Relations
Nathalie Richert, Head of Investor Relations & HR
ir@the-platform-group.com
Schloss Elbroich | Am Falder 4 | 40589 Düsseldorf | Germany
corporate.the-platform-group.com

 

 


24.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA
Schloss Elbroich, Am Falder 4
40589 Düsseldorf
Germany
E-mail: ir@the-platform-group.com
Internet: https://the-platform-group.com/
ISIN: DE000A40ZW88
WKN: A40ZW8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Oslo
EQS News ID: 2352464

 
End of News EQS News Service

2352464  24.06.2026 CET/CEST

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