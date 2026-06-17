EQS-News: The Platform Group to Host Strategy & Update Call

EQS-News: The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

The Platform Group to Host Strategy & Update Call



24.06.2026 / 09:11 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Platform Group to Host Strategy & Update Call

Düsseldorf, 24 June 2026. The Management Board of The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A40ZW88, WKN A40ZW8, "TPG"), a leading software company for platform solutions, invites investors, analysts and other capital market participants to join its Strategy & Update Call on June 30, 2026.

Management will provide an update on the Company's current business development and ongoing corporate initiatives. A Q&A session will follow the presentation.

Event Details: Strategy & Update Call

June 30, 2026

2:30 p.m. CEST

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Registration

Please register via AIRTIME: TPG Strategy & Update Call Registration

The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA:

The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA is a Europe-wide operating software company active in 26 industries through its proprietary platform solutions. The Group’s partner network comprises more than 16,000 partners who use the platform solutions to address both B2B and B2C customers. Industries served include, among others, the luxury portfolio, optics & hearing, furniture retail, machinery trading, dental technology, and electronics. The Group has 19 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. For the financial year 2025, the Company reported revenue of EUR 728 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 55 million.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Nathalie Richert, Head of Investor Relations & HR

ir@the-platform-group.com

Schloss Elbroich | Am Falder 4 | 40589 Düsseldorf | Germany

corporate.the-platform-group.com