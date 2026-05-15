DAX23.951 -2,1%Est505.828 -1,8%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto9,9700 -0,6%Nas26.225 -1,5%Bitcoin66.995 -1,5%Euro1,1625 ±0,0%Öl109,3 +3,4%Gold4.538 -2,5%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 Infineon 623100 SAP 716460 Microsoft 870747 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Apple 865985 NEL ASA A0B733 Lufthansa 823212 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Amazon 906866 Micron Technology 869020 Intel 855681 Allianz 840400 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft 843002
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Unter 24.000 Punkten: DAX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich schwach -- Trump handelte Aktien von NVIDIA & Co. vor China-Reise -- Microsoft, Figma, NEL, Infineon, freenet im Fokus
Top News
KW 20 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt KW 20 am Kryptomarkt: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Weg von NVIDIA-, Micron-Aktie & Co: Neuer Goldrausch bei Infrastrukturanbietern? Weg von NVIDIA-, Micron-Aktie & Co: Neuer Goldrausch bei Infrastrukturanbietern?
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

EQS-News: The publication of the audited financial statements for 2025 will be postponed to 12 June 2026 – management does not expect any significant changes to the figures already published

16.05.26 16:08 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
elumeo SE
1,76 EUR -0,02 EUR -1,12%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

EQS-News: elumeo SE / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Report
The publication of the audited financial statements for 2025 will be postponed to 12 June 2026 – management does not expect any significant changes to the figures already published

16.05.2026 / 16:08 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

elumeo SE: The publication of the audited financial statements for 2025 will be postponed to 12 June 2026 – management does not expect any significant changes to the figures already published

Berlin, 16.05.2026 – elumeo SE (ISIN DE000A11Q059), Europe’s leading online retailer of gemstone jewellery, will publish its audited annual financial statements for the financial year 2025 on 12 June 2026. The publication, which had been announced for 18 May 2026, has been delayed due to ongoing audit and documentation work, as well as the pending ESEF certification. From today’s perspective, the previously announced, as yet unaudited financial figures for 2025 remain unchanged.

The company had already announced its preliminary consolidated figures for the financial year 2025 on 30 April 2026 via Corporate News and presented them during an investor call. The management of elumeo SE still does not expect any significant changes to the figures already published. The audited financial statements for 2025 will be published on 12 June 2026 at https://elumeo.com/ir/publications/financial-reports.

See the corporate news release dated 30 April 2026: https://elumeo.com/ir/latest-notifications/?file=Corporate_News_2026_04_30_Konzernabschluss_2025_EN.pdf

Investor presentation dated 30 April 2026: https://elumeo.com/ir/publications/presentations/?file=20260430_elumeo_SE_FY_2025_Preliminary.pdf

About elumeo SE:

The Berlin-based elumeo Group is Europe’s leading company in the direct-to-consumer e-commerce of high-quality gemstone jewelry. Through a variety of digital sales channels (TV, internet, smart TV, and smartphone apps), the publicly traded company offers its customers, in particular, colored gemstone jewelry at affordable prices. Under the name Juwelo, the company operates TV home shopping channels in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, and Italy, as well as online stores in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Spain, and Belgium.

Juwelo TV’s Internationalization 2.0 initiative, launched in July 2024, is proving to be a key driver of profitable, efficient growth. A proprietary AI-based multilingual platform records shows produced for live TV broadcasts in Germany, translates them into the respective local language using artificial intelligence, and automatically airs them in international markets. This eliminates the costs associated with traditional local broadcasting operations.

The international broadcast windows are a central pillar of the #juwelo100 growth program launched in 2024. The goal of #juwelo100 is to sustainably increase the e-commerce company’s operational performance and achieve revenue of EUR 100 million in its core business by 2033.

 

Contact

Investor Relations
Erkelenzdamm 59/61
10999 Berlin
Phone: +49 30 69 59 79-231
E-Mail: ir@elumeo.com
www.elumeo.com


16.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: elumeo SE
Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b
10999 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 69 59 79-0
Fax: +49 30 69 59 79-20
E-mail: info@elumeo.com
Internet: www.elumeo.com
ISIN: DE000A11Q059
WKN: A11Q05
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2328554

 
End of News EQS News Service

2328554  16.05.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu elumeo SE

DatumMeistgelesen