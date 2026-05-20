EQS-News: tonies SE - Invitation to Capital Markets Day 2026 (June 18, London)

EQS-News: tonies SE / Key word(s): Capital Markets Day

tonies SE - Invitation to Capital Markets Day 2026 (June 18, London)



21.05.2026 / 16:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





tonies SE - Invitation to Capital Markets Day 2026

Dear Analysts and Investors,

With the launch of Toniebox 2, Tonieplay, and an ongoing strong product pipeline, tonies is entering its next highly dynamic growth phase. To highlight this, we are delighted to invite you to our Capital Markets Day on June 18, 2026 - in person in London or virtually - where we will share our vision for this next exciting chapter.

The event is dedicated to our evolution from a category creator to becoming a true global icon. Our Management Board will provide a deep dive into the operational levers driving our next chapter. We will unpack the joy and excitement of the ‘tonies experience’, how we power user engagement, outline our plans for driving international, profitable growth, and deliver proofpoints for the resilience of our business model as we advance our company with ambition and ears first. An updated mid-term guidance will also be provided.

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A detailed agenda will be published in due course on our IR website. We look forward to welcoming and stepping into dialogue with you.

Date:

Thursday, June 18, 2026

Start: 10:00 am BST; 11:00 am CEST

End: approx. 3:00 pm BST; 4:00 pm CEST (presentations until 2:00 pm BST, followed by an interactive product exhibition)

Location:

The Smith Centre (part of Science Museum London), Imperial College Rd, South Kensington, London SW7 2BX (Location link)

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or virtually (via the webcast link below).

Registration:

Please register here if you plan to attend in person. Please note that due to limited capacity your registration is only final once confirmed. A „RSVP Confirmation“ after registration does not mean final confirmation.

Link to the webcast.

For any questions please contact ir@tonies.com



Best regards,

Your tonies IR team