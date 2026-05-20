EQS-News: tonies SE - Invitation to Capital Markets Day 2026 (June 18, London)
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EQS-News: tonies SE
/ Key word(s): Capital Markets Day
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tonies SE - Invitation to Capital Markets Day 2026
With the launch of Toniebox 2, Tonieplay, and an ongoing strong product pipeline, tonies is entering its next highly dynamic growth phase. To highlight this, we are delighted to invite you to our Capital Markets Day on June 18, 2026 - in person in London or virtually - where we will share our vision for this next exciting chapter.
The event is dedicated to our evolution from a category creator to becoming a true global icon. Our Management Board will provide a deep dive into the operational levers driving our next chapter. We will unpack the joy and excitement of the ‘tonies experience’, how we power user engagement, outline our plans for driving international, profitable growth, and deliver proofpoints for the resilience of our business model as we advance our company with ambition and ears first. An updated mid-term guidance will also be provided.
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A detailed agenda will be published in due course on our IR website. We look forward to welcoming and stepping into dialogue with you.
Date:
Thursday, June 18, 2026
Start: 10:00 am BST; 11:00 am CEST
End: approx. 3:00 pm BST; 4:00 pm CEST (presentations until 2:00 pm BST, followed by an interactive product exhibition)
Location:
The Smith Centre (part of Science Museum London), Imperial College Rd, South Kensington, London SW7 2BX (Location link)
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or virtually (via the webcast link below).
Registration:
Please register here if you plan to attend in person. Please note that due to limited capacity your registration is only final once confirmed. A „RSVP Confirmation“ after registration does not mean final confirmation.
For any questions please contact ir@tonies.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Moritz Verleger
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 151 5784 6012
Mail: ir@tonies.com
Media Contact:
Christian Steinhof
Head of Global Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 171 121 0279
Mail: christian.steinhof@tonies.com
21.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|tonies SE
|9 rue de Bitbourg
|1273 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|ISIN:
|LU2333563281, LU2333564099,
|WKN:
|A3CM2W, A3GRR1,
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2331632
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2331632 21.05.2026 CET/CEST
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