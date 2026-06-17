EQS-News: tonies targets to more than double group revenue by 2030 and announces further international expansion plans at first-ever Capital Markets Day
Werte in diesem Artikel
|
EQS-News: tonies SE
/ Key word(s): Capital Markets Day
Werbung
Werbung
tonies targets to more than double group revenue by 2030 and announces further international expansion plans at first-ever Capital Markets Day
LUXEMBOURG/LONDON, 18 June 2026 // tonies SE (“tonies”), the globally leading interactive audio platform for children, today will host its first-ever Capital Markets Day. After creating an entirely new category at the intersection of technology, toys, content, and gaming while building an increasingly profitable global enterprise in less than a decade, tonies now sets out its financial ambitions and the strategic roadmap that will shape the years ahead.
Werbung
Werbung
Tobias Wann, CEO of tonies, says: “tonies has global appeal and a market opportunity far beyond our current size. We are building a global icon around a platform model that drives subscription-like behavior. Three priorities will drive value over the coming years: building a multi-device ecosystem that compounds value, leveraging our global product-market fit, and extending our story of reliable, profitable growth. The opportunity in front of us is greater than anything we have delivered so far – and we have the demand, the team, and the plan to capture it.”
tonies' growth ambition is anchored in three mutually reinforcing pillars. First, building an ecosystem designed to shape the future of childhood, generating recurring cohort revenue. Second, winning internationally, with the US representing the single largest near-term opportunity alongside upcoming launches in new markets. And third, building on a proven resilient financial model, by scaling a platform that does not need to be rebuilt market by market, but generates operating leverage fueling margin expansion. Across all three, tonies is deploying AI to accelerate localization, compress development cycles, and increase output without proportionate cost over time.
Midterm ambition underscores potential for profitable growth in years ahead
By 2030, the company targets revenues exceeding EUR 1.4 billion. Topline growth is expected to be primarily driven by expanding current activities, with additional contributions from new device developments and new market launches. tonies aims to achieve an adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 16–18% mid-term. This target reflects the natural evolution toward higher-margin attach revenue over time, together with a growing installed base, alongside improved operating leverage stemming from structural improvements across cost of goods, fulfillment, and the broader cost base – including SG&A.
Werbung
Werbung
Hansjörg Müller, CFO of tonies, explains: “Our financial model is built on an ecosystem flywheel: a growing installed base and a compounding relationship drive recurring and predictable revenue, and operating leverage improves with every market we roll out and scale. What makes this model particularly sustainable is the underlying resilience: We have delivered on our guidance every year since our IPO, recording profitable growth while facing supply chain disruption, geopolitical instability, consumer restraint, and even a historic tariff environment. Our ambition to grow tonies far beyond the billion-mark while significantly increasing our profitability in the coming years reflects us continuing this proven trajectory.”
International expansion continues in new and established markets
tonies aims to more than double its topline by 2030 as the global opportunity remains largely untapped. With significant penetration headroom in existing markets – in the US, tonies serves only ~12% of target households, compared to ~58% in DACH – and more than 570 million addressable households1 around the world overall, international growth is and remains one of tonies’ most powerful value drivers. In addition, tonies follows an omnichannel strategy to drive revenue, continuously growing and scaling its retail footprint: Since 2019, tonies has grown its number of points of sale by more than 30% annually (CAGR) to more than 25,000 worldwide.
Christoph Frehsee, CRO of tonies, says: “We have built a proven and repeatable global growth engine. Every market launch strengthens our data, our operating playbook, our retail partnerships, our localization capabilities, and our content ecosystem – making each successive launch more effective than the last. With significant growth potential still ahead of us, we are preparing to enter at least two new markets in 2027 and establish tonies across all major regions of the world by 2030.”
Growing and engaging the world’s leading audio platform with a commitment to a good childhood
tonies today announces the launch of its Global Advisory Group, a panel of leading experts across childhood development, education, neuroscience, pediatrics, and family wellbeing. Developmental research has long informed how tonies designs products and curates content. The Global Advisory Group formalizes that commitment as the company scales globally, ensuring innovation continues to be informed by trusted, independent expertise. Founding members include Michael Levine, Chrissy Lawler, Dr. Ellen Wartella, Dr. Katharina Meier-Batrakow, and Meredith Halpern-Ranzer, whose backgrounds span leading research institutions, and independent practice.
Ginny McCormick, CXO of tonies, says: “At tonies, we are not building products for a moment. We are building relationships with families that grow across childhood. That requires more than beloved content, it requires trust. We believe the best childhood experiences are grounded in a deep understanding of how children learn, listen, and develop. Our Global Advisory Group reflects our commitment to bringing that expertise into everything we create.”
The strength of tonies’ unique portfolio is visible in the pace of what the company is bringing to the market: within just a few weeks, tonies has launched Hasbro flagship games on Tonieplay, announced bringing Bluey to the Toniebox, and will shortly launch the first products from its collaboration with Pokémon – three of the world's most beloved children's brands, arriving in rapid succession. Tonies’ content portfolio now represents a large chunk of the world’s leading children's IPs, a breadth that reflects both the platform's reach and the trust the industry places in it.
1 Indicative estimate of households with at least one child aged 0–9 across all markets worldwide
tonies® is the globally leading interactive audio platform for children redefining how children aged 1 to 9+ play, learn, and grow independently without screens. Since its founding in Germany in 2014, around 12.2 million Tonieboxes and over 165 million Tonies have been sold worldwide.
On average, children engage with tonies for ~280 minutes per week, making it a trusted everyday companion that brings the joy and magic of interactive audio entertainment and education into family life worldwide.
The intuitive and award-winning system – centered around Toniebox 2 – offers a portfolio of around 1,500 Tonies figurines and about 20 Tonieplay games and more than 3,500 digital titles via mytonies (library and app) – ranging from tonies Originals® to licensed content from around 350 partners including Disney, Warner Bros., NBC Universal, Mattel, Marvel, Paramount, Hasbro, Universal, Sony Music.
tonies is rapidly expanding its platform globally. Besides DACH, central growth regions include tonies’ largest market, North America, the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, Australia and New Zealand, with Tonieboxes now active in over 100 countries. tonies employs more than 630 people, achieved EUR 630 million in group revenue in fiscal year 2025 (+31% yoy), and is listed in the SDAX segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange (tonies SE).
This document contains forward-looking statements
Disclaimer
Media Contact:
Christian Steinhof
Investor Relations Contact:
Moritz Verleger
18.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|tonies SE
|9 rue de Bitbourg
|1273 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|ISIN:
|LU2333563281, LU2333564099,
|WKN:
|A3CM2W, A3GRR1,
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2348518
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2348518 18.06.2026 CET/CEST
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf tonies
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf tonies
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent