EQS-News: Trading Update: Continued Weak Demand and Further Inflation-Driven Cost Increases - wienerberger Adjusts Full-Year Guidance
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EQS-News: Wienerberger AG
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Trading Update: Continued Weak Demand and Further Inflation-Driven Cost Increases - wienerberger Adjusts Full-Year Guidance
Vienna, October 6, 2026 – In the third quarter of the current financial year, the seasonal uplift in construction activity following the summer holiday period for September was less pronounced than anticipated and fell short of expectations. In particular, residential new-build activity in the UK as well as in the US and Canada remains under pressure, while renovation and infrastructure are developing comparatively more steadily. This resulted in continued lower demand and utilization of production facilities across several areas of wienerberger. At the same time, energy, raw materials and logistic costs increased significantly starting from the end of August. wienerberger responded decisively by introducing additional sales initiatives and price increases as well as accelerated cost and efficiency improvements. However, these measures did not fully mitigate the additional cost inflation in the third quarter, but will start to progressively take effect.
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Gerhard Hanke, Interim CEO of wienerberger: “The company is operating in a challenging market environment, and, as I take the helm of the company, fundamental decisions must be taken. I firmly believe in the underlying strength of wienerberger’s businesses, which have clear potential to create significant value going forward. Nonetheless, following a cold-eye review of our current performance, we need to adjust the FY 26 guidance to €640-650 million.
To strengthen wienerberger’s profitability, lower its leverage towards our goal for financial discipline and step up the returns of its assets, we have initiated the acceleration and enhancement of ongoing cost optimization measures. Furthermore, we have kick-started a strategic review, and we are developing a comprehensive set of strategic initiatives to address the challenges that we face. Through these actions we are further enhancing the company's resilience and competitiveness and ensuring we are optimally positioned to benefit from a recovery in demand.”
The Results report for the first nine months of 2026 will be published as planned on November 12, 2026. On that day we will also provide an update on the strategic review and the accelerated cost optimization initiatives.
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06.10.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wienerberger AG
|Wienerbergerplatz 1
|1100 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 1 60 192-0
|Fax:
|+43 1 60 192-10159
|E-mail:
|investor@wienerberger.com
|Internet:
|www.wienerberger.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000831706
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|LEI Code:
|529900VXIFBHO0SW2I31
|EQS News ID:
|2410666
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2410666 06.10.2026 CET/CEST
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