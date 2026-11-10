EQS-News: TRATON GROUP’s International Motors receives U.S. content approval from U.S. Department of Commerce
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EQS-News: TRATON SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
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TRATON GROUP’s International Motors receives U.S. content approval from U.S. Department of Commerce
Munich, November 10, 2026 – The U.S. Department of Commerce has approved International Motors’ U.S. content application in connection with Section 232 tariffs, effective as of November 1, 2025. The approval is broadly in line with company’s expectations.
TRATON had already recognized a substantial part of the Section 232 tariff effect relating to prior periods in its operating result in the second quarter of 2026. The remaining earnings effect arising from the approval will be recognized in the fourth quarter.
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Taking into account the expected impact of the approval as well as other developments in the fourth quarter, the full-year 2026 guidance for adjusted operating return on sales for TRATON GROUP and Net Cash Flow of TRATON Operations remains unchanged.
Contact
Ursula Querette
Thomas Paschen
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TRATON SE
With its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group’s product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles. “Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.”: this intention underlines the Company’s ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group’s commercial growth.
10.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TRATON SE
|Hanauer Str. 26
|80992 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 360 98 70
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@traton.com
|Internet:
|www.traton.com
|ISIN:
|DE000TRAT0N7
|WKN:
|TRAT0N
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Stockholm
|LEI Code:
|529900UIMQRKPFN6SV80
|EQS News ID:
|2431602
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2431602 10.11.2026 CET/CEST
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