EQS-News: UNLOCKD (BFCH) Details Ancient Extracts' Growth Strategy, Highlighting Strong Operating Economics and International Expansion Opportunity

EQS-News: BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

UNLOCKD (BFCH) Details Ancient Extracts' Growth Strategy, Highlighting Strong Operating Economics and International Expansion Opportunity



05.11.2026 / 13:29 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Following Binding LOI to Acquire Ancient Extracts UK, UNLOCKD Highlights Reported 75% Gross Margins, Recurring Subscription Revenue, and a Strategy to Scale the Combined U.S. and UK Businesses

LANCASTER, PA - November 5, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: BFCH), doing business as UNLOCKD Inc. (“UNLOCKD” or the “Company”), today outlined the commercial opportunity behind its proposed acquisition of Ancient Extracts Ltd (“Ancient Extracts UK”), following the Company's November 3 announcement of a binding Letter of Intent (“LOI”) to acquire the British functional wellness business.

Ancient Extracts UK reports approximately $920,000 in annualized revenue, gross margins of approximately 75%, and an established subscription business. Management believes combining these operations with Ancient Extracts USA could create a scalable international wellness platform with substantial long-term growth potential.

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A Strategy Months in the Making

The proposed acquisition represents the next step in a commercial strategy developed over several months.

John P. Gorst, now Chief Executive Officer of UNLOCKD, previously established Ancient Extracts USA through VerdaGenix, LLC. The underlying relationship with Ancient Extracts UK included a conditional contractual right to pursue a future acquisition of the British business.

UNLOCKD acquired Ancient Extracts USA in May 2026. In July, Ancient Extracts UK Co-Founder Jamie Jarrett joined UNLOCKD's Board of Directors, further strengthening the relationship between the businesses.

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Following months of planning and negotiations, the parties entered into the binding LOI announced November 3.

“This is not a business we have to build from zero,” said John P. Gorst, Chief Executive Officer of UNLOCKD. “Ancient Extracts UK already has revenue, customers, subscriptions, products, and digital marketing infrastructure. We've spent months working toward this opportunity, and our objective is to combine those capabilities with Ancient Extracts USA, provide additional growth capital, and build a much larger international wellness business.”

The Economics Behind the Opportunity

Ancient Extracts UK operates an established direct-to-consumer business with approximately 22 functional wellness products and several years of digital marketing experience.

Based on preliminary, unaudited information provided by Ancient Extracts UK management, the business reports:

Annualized revenue: Approximately $920,000, based on recent monthly revenue of approximately $77,000.

Approximately $920,000, based on recent monthly revenue of approximately $77,000. Gross margins: Approximately 75%.

Approximately 75%. Average order value: Approximately $44.

Approximately $44. Customer lifetime revenue value: Approximately $200.

Approximately $200. Recurring subscriptions: Approximately 540 active subscribers, representing nearly $240,000 in annualized subscription revenue.

Approximately 540 active subscribers, representing nearly $240,000 in annualized subscription revenue. Returning customer rate: Approximately 37%.

Approximately 37%. Shopify conversion rate: Approximately 3.3%.

Approximately 3.3%. TikTok customer acquisition cost: Approximately $5.

Management believes these metrics demonstrate an attractive operating foundation, particularly the combination of gross margins, repeat purchasing, recurring subscription revenue, and established digital customer acquisition capabilities.

The subscription business represents approximately 26% of Ancient Extracts UK's reported annualized revenue run rate, assuming successful monthly billing. The reported $5 TikTok customer acquisition cost, if verified and sustained as advertising expenditures increase, could provide an advantage in scaling digital sales, although it does not represent acquisition costs across all channels.

The business currently operates at approximately breakeven, according to preliminary management information, and its reported gross margins should not be interpreted as operating or net profit margins.

A Market With Demonstrated Commercial Scale

The functional coffee and wellness categories have already produced substantial consumer brands.

Third-party industry estimates have placed annual revenue for RYZE above $300 million, Everyday Dose at approximately $100 million, and Four Sigmatic above $50 million. These estimates have not been independently verified by UNLOCKD, and the companies differ materially from Ancient Extracts in size, operating history, and resources.

Management believes the scale achieved by established brands in adjacent categories illustrates the broader commercial opportunity for Ancient Extracts, whose portfolio spans functional mushroom coffee, Himalayan shilajit, ceremonial matcha, specialty wellness beverages, and other functional products.

UNLOCKD's long-term objective is to build a consumer health and wellness company capable of generating $100 million or more in annual revenue. Management believes Ancient Extracts could become a significant contributor to that ambition, potentially achieving comparable scale independently over time. These are aspirational objectives, not financial forecasts.

Building an International Wellness Platform

Ancient Extracts USA has been developing its American commercial operations through direct-to-consumer sales, specialty retail opportunities, and expanded product formats, including its Morning Magic mushroom coffee and K-Cup initiatives.

Ancient Extracts UK contributes established revenue, subscription customers, digital marketing experience, and a diversified product portfolio.

Upon successful closing, management intends to coordinate product development, customer acquisition strategies, subscription growth, and distribution across the United States and United Kingdom. The existing UK infrastructure may also support future expansion into additional European markets, subject to regulatory and commercial requirements.

“I joined UNLOCKD's Board because I believed bringing these businesses together could create something much larger than either could accomplish independently,” said Jamie Jarrett, Co-Founder of Ancient Extracts UK and Director of UNLOCKD. “We've built an operating business in the UK with customers, recurring revenue, and years of digital marketing experience. Combining that foundation with additional capital, product innovation, and access to the American market creates an exciting opportunity for growth.”

“We've spent years developing our products, understanding our customers, and refining how we reach them,” said Stephen Wycherley, Co-Founder of Ancient Extracts UK. “We know which products resonate with consumers and what brings them back. The opportunity to bring that experience into a larger international platform, supported by new products and expanded distribution, is something we believe can significantly accelerate the brand's development.”

Part of a Larger UNLOCKD Strategy

The proposed acquisition represents another step in UNLOCKD's transformation into a diversified consumer health and wellness company.

Since the July 2025 change in control, management has focused on restructuring legacy obligations, strengthening the Company's capital structure, and acquiring differentiated wellness businesses and intellectual property.

UNLOCKD's current portfolio includes Ancient Extracts USA, EVERMIND, and 1ENERGY. While Ancient Extracts represents a potentially significant growth opportunity, management continues to evaluate additional opportunities consistent with its strategy of building a substantially larger operating company through organic growth, product innovation, expanded distribution, and strategic acquisitions.

Transaction Status

Under the binding LOI announced November 3, UNLOCKD proposes to acquire 100% of Ancient Extracts UK primarily through restricted BFCH common stock, together with additional management, performance-based, and financing-related consideration.

Closing remains subject to qualifying financing, completion of an acceptable financial audit, satisfactory due diligence, required approvals, and execution of definitive agreements. There can be no assurance that the acquisition will be completed.

About UNLOCKD Inc.

BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: BFCH), doing business as UNLOCKD Inc., is a publicly traded holding company building a diversified consumer health and wellness platform through the strategic acquisition, development, and commercialization of differentiated brands, products, and intellectual property.

The Company's portfolio includes Ancient Extracts USA, a revenue-generating functional wellness business; EVERMIND, a functional wellness platform with proprietary formulations and intellectual property; and 1ENERGY, a functional energy-shot brand platform.

Website: https://unlockdinc.com/

About Ancient Extracts UK

Ancient Extracts UK is a functional wellness business offering mushroom-based products, specialty coffee formulations, Himalayan shilajit, ceremonial matcha, and other wellness products. The company operates an established direct-to-consumer e-commerce business with recurring subscription customers and a diversified product portfolio.

Website: https://www.ancientextracts.co.uk/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements concerning the proposed acquisition of Ancient Extracts UK, anticipated financing and closing activities, international expansion, customer acquisition, subscription growth, product development, distribution opportunities, future acquisitions, and UNLOCKD's long-term revenue objectives.

The Company's objective of developing a business capable of generating $100 million or more in annual revenue, including the potential long-term scale of Ancient Extracts, is aspirational and does not represent financial guidance or a forecast.

These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including the Company's ability to obtain financing, complete required audits and due diligence, execute definitive agreements, integrate operations, retain customers, expand distribution, scale advertising efficiently, and achieve sustainable growth.

Financial and operating metrics attributed to Ancient Extracts UK are preliminary, management-provided, and unaudited. Annualized revenue and subscription figures are extrapolations of reported monthly results and do not necessarily represent actual trailing-12-month revenue or future performance. Customer lifetime value, customer acquisition costs, and related metrics remain subject to verification.

Revenue estimates attributed to other wellness brands are based on third-party sources, have not been independently verified by UNLOCKD, and should not be interpreted as directly comparable operating results or indicators of future performance.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Investor and Media Contact

John P. Gorst

Chief Executive Officer

UNLOCKD Inc.

John.gorst@unlockdinc.com

https://unlockdinc.com/

OTCID: BFCH

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News Source: BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc.