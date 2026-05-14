EQS-News: UNLOCKD Reports 76% Month-Over-Month Revenue Growth at Ancient Extracts Following Acquisition

EQS-News: BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

UNLOCKD Reports 76% Month-Over-Month Revenue Growth at Ancient Extracts Following Acquisition



11.06.2026 / 13:25 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Preliminary May Revenue Reaches Approximately $22,344; Company Receives Purchase Order Representing Approximately $58,823 in Retail Product Value

LANCASTER, PA - June 11, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: BFCH), doing business as UNLOCKD Inc. ("UNLOCKD" or the "Company"), today provided a commercialization update regarding its recently acquired operating subsidiary, VerdaGenix LLC d/b/a Ancient Extracts USA ("Ancient Extracts"), highlighting encouraging early operating results and continued progress in the Company's transition toward a revenue-generating wellness platform.

Management has completed its preliminary review of Ancient Extracts operating results for May 2026.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Preliminary April 2026 revenue was approximately $12,670, while preliminary May 2026 revenue increased to approximately $22,344, representing approximately 76% month-over-month growth.

The Company notes that operations commenced under UNLOCKD ownership during the middle of May following the closing of the acquisition. As a result, the reported May revenue reflects only a partial month of operations under Company ownership.

In addition, on June 2, 2026, Ancient Extracts received a purchase order representing approximately $58,823 in retail product value, with an order total of approximately $29,411 under wholesale pricing terms.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

All financial figures disclosed herein are preliminary, unaudited, and subject to further review, reconciliation, and adjustment.

"We remain in the early stages of integrating Ancient Extracts into the UNLOCKD organization, but we are encouraged by the commercial momentum we are seeing," stated John P. Gorst, Chief Executive Officer of UNLOCKD. "The combination of accelerating revenue, customer demand, and expanding distribution opportunities reinforces our belief that Ancient Extracts possesses many of the qualities that originally attracted us to this acquisition. Our focus remains on disciplined execution, strengthening operations, expanding distribution, and creating long-term shareholder value through sustainable growth."

Ancient Extracts USA offers a growing portfolio of functional mushroom products, ceremonial teas, cacao blends, matcha products, shilajit, and wellness-focused consumer goods marketed under the brand philosophy of "Ancient Remedies for Modern Life." The Company believes the brand is well positioned to benefit from growing consumer interest in functional mushrooms, adaptogens, botanical wellness products, and evidence-informed approaches to health and human performance.

Management believes Ancient Extracts provides UNLOCKD with a capital-efficient operating foundation from which to pursue additional commercialization opportunities, strategic partnerships, product innovation, and long-term expansion initiatives.

Dr. Jordan P. Balencic, Chairman and Chief Science Officer of UNLOCKD, commented:

"When we evaluated Ancient Extracts, we believed the business possessed a number of attractive characteristics, including a differentiated product portfolio, a loyal customer base, a capital-efficient operating model, and multiple pathways for future growth. While it remains early in the integration process, the initial operating results and commercial traction we are seeing continue to reinforce our conviction in the opportunity."

Dr. Balencic continued:

"Our objective is straightforward: grow revenue, expand distribution, strengthen our portfolio of wellness assets, and execute with discipline. We believe Ancient Extracts provides a strong operating nucleus capable of supporting broader growth initiatives across wellness, functional nutrition, cognitive health, and human optimization. We remain focused on creating durable long-term value through operational execution rather than promotional activity."

UNLOCKD Technologies Update

Separately, the Company announced that its UNLOCKD Technologies division has begun preliminary planning activities related to future consumer health technology opportunities.

Management has initiated early-stage evaluation of certain point-of-care testing concepts and has engaged in preliminary discussions with developers, suppliers, and potential strategic partners. These initiatives remain in the conceptual and planning stages. The Company expects any future technology development efforts to follow a disciplined, milestone-driven approach and anticipates pursuing dedicated financing for such initiatives rather than utilizing capital intended for current operating activities.

No assurances can be provided regarding the timing, financing, development, regulatory pathway, or commercial success of any future technology initiatives.

About UNLOCKD Inc.

UNLOCKD Inc. is a public operating company focused on identifying, acquiring, commercializing, and scaling consumer brands and operating assets across wellness, cognitive health, functional products, performance nutrition, human optimization, and emerging health technology categories. The Company's strategy combines strategic acquisitions, commercialization infrastructure, operational execution, and long-term capital markets initiatives to build a scalable platform designed for sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value creation.

For more information, visit www.unlockdinc.com

Follow @BFCHco on X for verified company updates.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated growth, commercialization initiatives, retail expansion opportunities, strategic partnerships, future acquisitions, technology development activities, point-of-care testing initiatives, distribution growth, operational performance, and long-term business strategy. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Jordan P. Balencic, D.O.

Chairman & Chief Science Officer

jbalencic@thinkevermind.com

(813) 693-1377

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News Source: BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc.