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EQS-News: Upcoming Mandatory Use of Cash Registers Boosts Market Opportunities for Rubean AG

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EQS-News: Rubean AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Miscellaneous
Upcoming Mandatory Use of Cash Registers Boosts Market Opportunities for Rubean AG

09.10.2026 / 12:34 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Upcoming Mandatory Use of Cash Registers Boosts Market Opportunities for Rubean AG
  • Market potential of over two million affected businesses
  • Rubean’s SoftPOS solution meets all requirements for mobile payment transactions
 Munich, October 9, 2026. The stricter cash register requirement scheduled to take effect in Germany in 2027 strengthens the market opportunities for the fintech company Rubean AG, Munich (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080, Symbol R1B:GR) by adding another customer group. The law—which has already been passed by the government and is still pending approval by the Bundestag and Bundesrat—applies to all businesses in Germany with annual revenue exceeding 100,000 euros. The new legal framework requires companies to accept cashless payments (including credit and debit cards, such as the girocard) and to comply with legally mandated fiscalization in the form of tamper-proof recording, logging, and storage of all transactions and sales from a point-of-sale system (TSE for short).
 
“In addition to mobile payment transactions, the Rubean SoftPOS solution already meets the requirements for fiscalization today through the integration of a certified technical security device, or TSE for short,” says Rubean board member Jochen Pielage. With the TSE, every transaction is cryptographically signed and assigned a checksum. In Germany, there are an estimated 2 to 2.3 million companies that generate at least 100,000 euros in annual revenue.
 
 “With the Rubean SoftPOS solution and the integrated TSE, we offer a perfect, cost-effective, and legally compliant solution, especially for small and medium-sized businesses,” says Rubean board member Stephan Kück.
 
About Rubean:   Rubean AG, based in Munich, has built a technologically and regulatory sophisticated payment infrastructure whose value lies both in its SoftPOS applications for accepting card payments on mobile devices and, in particular, in its ability to securely connect different payment service providers, local and global payment schemes, and enterprise systems. After years of significant investment in development, this infrastructure is certified, has been tested in large-scale real-world applications, and is now entering the scaling phase. With a growing installed base, additional partners, increasing transaction volumes, and a rising share of recurring revenue, “operational leverage” is emerging. For more information, please visit www.rubean.com

If you have any questions, please contact:

german communications AG
Jörg Bretschneider
Böhmersweg 5, D-20148 Hamburg
+49 40/46 88 33 0, Fax +49 40/46 88 33 40
presse@german-communications.com

Jochen Pielage     
Rubean AG     
Kistlerhofstr. 168, D-81379 Munich
+49 89 357560    
stephan.kueck@rubean.com

 

 


09.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Rubean AG
Kistlerhofstr. 168
81379 München
Germany
Phone: 089-357560
Fax: 089-35756111
E-mail: info@rubean.com
Internet: www.rubean.com
ISIN: DE0005120802
WKN: 512080
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200FE9HIZMPWLOP18
EQS News ID: 2413352

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2413352  09.10.2026 CET/CEST

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