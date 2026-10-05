EQS-News: Vedere Holdings PLC Annual Report

EQS-News: Vedere Holdings PLC / Key word(s): Annual Report

Vedere Holdings PLC Annual Report



05.10.2026 / 19:26 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Vedere Holdings PLC Annual Report and Financial Statements available

Düsseldorf, 5 October 2026 - Vedere Holdings PLC announces that its Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2025 are now available on the Company's website.

The report can be found in the investor relations section of the website. For clarity, it does not include Acacia Training Limited, which is no longer a subsidiary of Vedere Holdings PLC. For further information, please refer to the annual financial report.

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About Vedere Holdings plc

Founded in 2024, Vedere Holdings plc is dedicated to establishing and acquiring entities in the Education and Healthcare sectors that align with its core principles of people-centric innovation, environmental stewardship and economic prosperity. Vedere supports founders and business owners committed to scalable, values-driven growth.

www.vederegroup.com

Contacts for IR and Media Enquiries:

pr@financialmedia.group

Franziska Grobler Financial Media Group

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