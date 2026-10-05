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EQS-News: Vedere Holdings PLC Annual Report

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EQS-News: Vedere Holdings PLC / Key word(s): Annual Report
Vedere Holdings PLC Annual Report

05.10.2026 / 19:26 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Vedere Holdings PLC Annual Report and Financial Statements available

 

Düsseldorf, 5 October 2026 - Vedere Holdings PLC announces that its Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2025 are now available on the Company's website.

The report can be found in the investor relations section of the website. For clarity, it does not include Acacia Training Limited, which is no longer a subsidiary of Vedere Holdings PLC. For further information, please refer to the annual financial report.

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About Vedere Holdings plc

Founded in 2024, Vedere Holdings plc is dedicated to establishing and acquiring entities in the Education and Healthcare sectors that align with its core principles of people-centric innovation, environmental stewardship and economic prosperity. Vedere supports founders and business owners committed to scalable, values-driven growth.

www.vederegroup.com

Contacts for IR and Media Enquiries:

pr@financialmedia.group

Franziska Grobler Financial Media Group

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This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

 

 


05.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Vedere Holdings PLC
Acacia House, Trentham Business Quarter, Bellringer Road
ST4 8GB Stoke on Trent
United Kingdom
Phone: +44 7595220470
Internet: vederegroup.com
ISIN: GB00BRJS8211
WKN: A419EU
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt)
LEI Code: 213800OKXXVN1E6HSP25
EQS News ID: 2410672

 
End of News EQS News Service

2410672  05.10.2026 CET/CEST

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