EQS-News: Verbio SE: Verbio Capital Markets Day 2026: Transforming structural expansion into sustainable value creation

EQS-News: Verbio SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Verbio SE: Verbio Capital Markets Day 2026: Transforming structural expansion into sustainable value creation



08.10.2026 / 17:52 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Verbio Capital Markets Day 2026: Transforming structural expansion into sustainable value creation

Leipzig, October 8, 2026 – As part of today’s Capital Markets Day at its production location in Bitterfeld, Verbio has outlined the Company’s next development phase. With the commissioning of the new ethenolysis plant for bio-based speciality chemicals in Bitterfeld, the expansion of the production platform for renewable molecules and of the biorefineries has reached an important milestone. Following years of high investment, the focus is now increasingly on utilising the capacity that has been created, optimising existing production plants as well as increasing earnings and cash flow.

The event focused on the market and competitive positioning of the existing business divisions, the further development of the business base in the USA, and the commercial ramp-up of the new chemical products. Verbio highlighted how the resurgence of biomass as a raw material is revitalising the biofuels market while also opening up new opportunities for value creation beyond that market. These include the expansion of trading activities, the realisation of additional revenue potential from the utilisation and storage of biogenic CO2, as well as further growth opportunities that build on Verbio’s existing technologies, production plants and competencies.

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“Over the past two decades, Verbio has developed from a biofuel producer into an integrated platform for a wide range of renewable molecules. In a few days’ time, it will be the twentieth anniversary of our Company’s flotation. I am proud of what we have built together. Our current business model is based on the investments we have made in recent years, as well as on technologies and competencies that have been developed over many years. We are convinced that this gives us a strong platform, the potential of which we will now harness in a targeted manner to generate value, cash flow and long-term returns for shareholders,” said Claus Sauter, Chief Executive Officer of Verbio.

Verbio also reaffirmed its commitment to using capital in a disciplined manner and to ensuring a balanced approach between profitable growth, financial stability and sustainable value creation for shareholders.

The presentation materials for the Capital Markets Day are available here.

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About Verbio

At Verbio we make more from biomass. In Europe, North America and Asia, we process locally available biomass into sustainable fuels and bio-based products for the chemical and industrial sectors. Our motto “Pioneering green solutions” sums up what drives our international team: We develop innovative technologies and turn them into commercially viable industrial solutions. Sustainability is a key component of our business model. Our biorefinery concept is therefore centred on the systematic multiple use of biomass.

As a leading bioeconomy company, we supply renewable molecules needed to replace fossil raw materials as part of the transition towards meeting climate targets. The use of regional biomass strengthens independence from global supply chains, creates added value in rural areas and supports a secure and cost-effective supply of energy and raw materials.

Verbio shares (ISIN DE000A0JL9W6/WKN A0JL9W) have been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since October 2006. Our headquarters are in Zörbig, Germany.

www.verbio.de | www.verbiogas.de | www.strohklug.de | www.verbiolifechemicals.com

Facebook & Instagram: @verbio.se | LinkedIn: @verbio-se | LinkedIn: @claussauter

Important notice

This publication contains various forecasts and expectations, as well as statements concerning the future development of the Verbio Group and Verbio SE. These statements are based on current assumptions and estimates and may be associated with known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Actual developments and results, as well as the financial and net asset position and the development or performance of the Company, may therefore differ significantly from the expressed expectations and assumptions. Such differences may be due, among other things, to market fluctuations, changes in worldwide market prices for raw materials as well as financial markets and exchange rates, changes in national and international laws and regulations, fundamental changes in the economic and political climate, geopolitical conflicts, pandemics, tariffs and embargoes, changes in interest rates or changes in the Company’s corporate strategy. Verbio neither intends nor assumes any separate obligation to update, revise or adapt forward-looking statements to take account of future events or developments.

Contact:Verbio SERitterstraße 23 (Oelßner's Hof)04109 LeipzigAlina Köhler (IR)Ulrike Kurze (PR)+49(0)341/308530-299E-Mail: ir@verbio.de/pr@verbio.de