EQS-News: Verve Group Media SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Interim Report

Verve Group Publishes Q3 2026 Interim Report and Maintains Full-Year Guidance (news with additional features)



23.11.2026 / 06:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Verve Group Publishes Q3 2026 Interim Report and Maintains Full-Year Guidance

Revenue (like-for-like) increases 5.7 percent to EUR 164.0 million (Q3 2025: EUR 155.2 million), maintaining growth in a challenging market

Gross margin remains broadly stable sequentially at 39.6 percent (Q3 2025: 33.5 percent); adj. EBITDA increases to EUR 27.3 million (Q3 2025: EUR 26.1 million)

Liquidity remains stable at EUR 132.6 million, with net debt of EUR 458.4 million; securitization facility renewed under improved terms until September 2029

2026 revenue and adjusted EBITDA expected towards the lower ends of the guidance ranges of EUR 680–730 million and EUR 145–175 million, respectively

Dublin, 23 November 2026 – Verve Group Media SE (ISIN: IE000ZVY0237), a leading global mobile advertising intelligence company, reports 5.7 percent like-for-like revenue growth in the third quarter of 2026. Market conditions remained challenging. In Q3, political advertising boosted the overall ad market, masking underlying weakness, but primarily benefited CTV and social media, with little benefit to Verve. At the same time, Verve is progressing through a transition, while continuing to invest to capture the market’s long-term growth opportunities. The weaker market conditions and the ongoing transition are currently weighing on revenue growth, but continued growth and a sustainably increased gross profit margin through this period reinforce the Company’s confidence in its long-term potential and ability to accelerate growth as its strategic and organizational initiatives take effect. For FY 2026, the Company maintains its guidance, with revenue and adjusted EBITDA expected towards the lower ends of the respective ranges.

The key performance indicators for business performance are as follows:

IFRS, in EUR m 9M 9M Q3 Q3 Q3 2025 2026 2025 2026 ? Revenue (reported)* 357.1 453.5 141.9 164.0 15.6% Change in revenue recognition 91.1 16.9 13.3 0.0 Revenue (like-for-like)** 448.2 470.4 155.2 164.0 5.7% Gross Profit 149.9 182.1 51.9 64.9 25.0% Gross Margin on like-for-like revenue 33.4% 38.7% 33.5% 39.6% 6.1%p EBITDA 76.3 66.6 21.8 21.7 -0.7% EBITDA Margin on like-for-like revenue 17.0% 14.2% 14.1% 13.2% -0.8%p Adj. EBITDA 85.7 85.8 26.1 27.3 4.7% Adj. EBITDA Margin on like-for-like revenue 19.1% 18.2% 16.8% 16.7% -0.1%p Adj. EBIT 61.5 54.9 15.4 18.8 22.3% Adj. Net Result 14.7 8.3 3.8 0.1 -97.4% EPS, basic and diluted -0.02 -0.09 -0.02 -0.04 102.1% Adj. EPS, diluted 0.09 0.07 0.02 0.0 -97.1% Operating Cash Flow (after changes in WC) 29.2 80.6 23.7 25.3 7.0% Net Debt (vs. 31.12.2025) 445.9 458.4 2.8% Adj. Leverage Ratio (vs. 31.12.2025) 3.0 3.4 0.4 Cash & Cash Equivalents (vs. 31.12.2025) 89.0 132.6 49.0%

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* Changes in revenue recognition under IFRS 15 affect the comparison of reported revenue.

** Like-for-like revenue reflects comparable revenue recognition under IFRS 15.

The advertising market is further evolving. While there are structural shifts, such as traditional search being replaced by LLM search, macroeconomic uncertainty is also affecting the market. Against this backdrop, advertisers have increased their focus on measurable business outcomes and return on ad spend. Verve expects this shift to remain a defining industry trend, with substantial growth opportunities increasingly concentrated among providers that can both deliver strong results and demonstrate their impact. Success requires strong supply, data and targeting capabilities, combined with reliable outcome measurement.

In Q3 the overall advertising market saw a strong positive effect from political advertising, which disguised the overall market weakness. As political ad spend went mostly into CTV and social, Verve saw little benefit from this spending.

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Verve has in the past years increased its strengths in mobile in-app supply, AI, data and targeting. Its completed platform unification has improved gross profitability and enabled faster, more efficient technology development. The Company has also brought together its demand-side businesses, unified its brands, invested in its sales force and pursued internal measures to optimize technology and reduce non-premium, lower-quality inventory. Since late 2025, it has been developing closed-loop solutions in Retail Media to connect advertising exposure for consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands with measurable purchase outcomes. Alongside the technical integrations and improvements, Verve is also further strengthening its organization for the next phase of growth. The fast revenue growth of the past years, the larger scale and the integrations require adjustments to teams and processes. Parts of this transition are still underway and continue to weigh on revenue growth. These changes are expected to deliver lasting benefits and strengthen Verve’s ability to capture the significant growth opportunities in the market. The ongoing transition, combined with softer market demand, leads Verve to expect full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA towards the lower ends of its unchanged 2026 guidance ranges.

“I am convinced that combining our advanced technology platform and strong data and supply capabilities with this new level of outcome measurement will create an even more powerful differentiator for Verve in the market. We have continued to grow throughout this transition, sustained a significantly higher gross profit margin and maintained strong retention among our major customers,” says Remco Westermann, CEO of Verve Group. “We have not yet translated the full potential of our technology and expanded sales organization into growth. Our focus now is on turning these capabilities into measurable outcomes for customers and profitable growth for Verve. We will continue to invest selectively, while maintaining clear priorities around cash conversion and deleveraging. As part of this strategic focus, we continue to pursue cost reductions, primarily enabled by AI, and assess potential divestments of non-core activities to allocate resources more efficiently”

In the third quarter, reported revenue increased by 15.6 percent to EUR 164.0 million (Q3 2025: EUR 141.9 million). On a like-for-like basis, reflecting changes in revenue recognition under IFRS 15, revenue grew by 5.7 percent (Q3 2025: EUR 155.2 million). Organic growth contributed 0.4 percentage points, acquisitions 3.9 percentage points and currency effects 1.4 percentage points.

Gross profit increased by 25.0 percent to EUR 64.9 million (Q3 2025: EUR 51.9 million). The gross margin on like-for-like revenue basis reached 39.6 percent (Q3 2025: 33.5 percent), remaining broadly in line with the 40.0 percent achieved in Q2 2026. The year-on-year improvement reflects amongst others the stronger operating performance of the unified technology platform.

The organizational measures introduced in the first half of 2026 continued during the quarter. AI-driven optimization and organizational streamlining reduced run-rate personnel costs. Other indirect costs increased year-on-year, reflecting investments in data, technology and advisory services, including preparations for the relocation to Ireland.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 4.7 percent to EUR 27.3 million (Q3 2025: EUR 26.1 million), while the Company continued to invest in its sales capabilities, technology and strategic differentiation. The adjusted EBITDA margin on like-for-like revenue remained healthy at 16.7 percent (Q3 2025: 16.8 percent). Lower depreciation led to a strong increase of 22.3 percent in adjusted EBIT to EUR 18.8 million (Q3 2025: EUR 15.4 million).

“Following a period of substantial investment in our platform unification, we are now beginning to see clear benefits in the form of improved operational efficiencies,” explains Bryan Jennings, who joined Verve as the Group’s new CFO in November 2026. “Following the Group’s efficiency measures successfully implemented during the first nine months of 2026, we will continue to pursue and expect to see further margin improvements as we move forward.”

Operating cash flow after changes in working capital increased by 7.0 percent to EUR 25.3 million (Q3 2025: EUR 23.7 million). Before changes in working capital, operating cash flow amounted to EUR 25.5 million (Q3 2025: EUR 32.2 million). Free cash flow improved to EUR 19.3 million (Q3 2025: EUR -9.2 million), supported by the Company’s continued focus on cash conversion and lower capital expenditure.

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 132.6 million at the end of the quarter (30.09.2025: EUR 111.9 million; 31.12.2025: EUR 89.0 million), broadly unchanged from EUR 132.4 million at the end of Q2, despite bond repurchases of EUR 5.2 million. Net debt declined slightly from EUR 462.0 million at the end of Q2 to EUR 458.4 million (30.09.2025: EUR 421.2 million; 31.12.2025: EUR 445.9 million). The adjusted net leverage ratio stood at 3.4x (30.09.2025: 2.9x; 31.12.2025: 3.0x). The Group renewed its EUR 100 million non-recourse securitization program on improved terms, extending the maturity to September 2029.

The total number of customers increased by 25.4 percent to 4,382 (Q3 2025: 3,495), and by 4.9 percent compared with Q2 2026. The number of major customers with annual revenue exceeding USD 100,000 rose by 8.1 percent to 1,153 (Q3 2025: 1,067), remaining broadly stable compared with Q2. Retention among these major customers stood at 99 percent (Q3 2025: 96 percent). The Net Dollar Expansion Rate was 95 percent (Q3 2025: 87 percent), reflecting lower spending by existing customers. Ad impressions amounted to 238 billion (Q3 2025: 288 billion), an increase of 1.5 percent compared with Q2. The 17.4 percent decline year-on-year partly reflects the Company’s decision to reduce non-premium, lower-quality inventory, as already communicated in its Q2 earnings release.

Verve has been domiciled in Ireland since 2 October 2026. “Our relocation brings us closer to the US capital markets, which are central to our industry.” says Remco Westermann, CEO of Verve Group. “We expect to report in US dollars from 1 January 2027. With more than 70 percent of our revenue generated in the US, this will better align our reporting with our business and enhance comparability with our US peers.”

Management maintains its guidance for fiscal year 2026, with revenue of EUR 680 million to EUR 730 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 145 million to EUR 175 million. The Company expects 2026 full year results towards the lower ends of these ranges. The guidance is based on a USD/EUR exchange rate of 0.8510 as of 31 December 2025 and excludes effects from potential future acquisitions, including any related transaction costs.

To provide existing and prospective investors with further insight into the Company’s operating performance, Verve will host an interactive webcast including a Q&A session on 23 November 2026 at 3:00 p.m. CET. Equity analysts, institutional investors and members of the press may register, including for Q&A access, at https://www.webcast-eqs.com/verve-2026-q3?qa=$2y$10$HYzkw/eQPduYC0ZpaqzR1e80ihfIZxEGshRPXo47rs0m4.D3te5IK. Only corporate email addresses are accepted for this type of registration. Private investors may follow the webcast in listen-only mode at https://www.webcast-eqs.com/verve-2026-q3. A recording will be made publicly available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.verve.com/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-presentations/.



Contact:

Ingo Middelmenne

Head of Investor Relations

+49 174 90 911 90

ingo.middelmenne@verve.com

About Verve

Verve Group is a leading global mobile advertising intelligence technology company, connecting advertisers seeking to buy digital ad space with publishers monetizing their content. Driven by its mission “Let’s make media better,” Verve provides responsible, AI-driven advertising solutions focused on delivering measurable outcomes for advertisers and publishers across both ID-based and ID-less environments, supported by its cutting-edge ID-less targeting technology. Verve’s main operational presence is in North America and Europe, and it is registered as a Societas Europaea in Ireland (registration number 827346). Its shares, with the ISIN IE000ZVY0237, are listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Ticker: VRV) and on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (Ticker: VER). Verve has an outstanding bond with the ISIN: SE0023848429. The Company’s certified adviser on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; contact info: info@fnca.se.

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