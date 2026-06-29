EQS-News: VIB Vermögen AG: Successful re-letting of a logistics centre in Den Hoorn, the Netherlands

EQS-News: VIB Vermögen AG / Key word(s): Real Estate

VIB Vermögen AG: Successful re-letting of a logistics centre in Den Hoorn, the Netherlands



30.06.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





VIB Vermögen AG: Successful re-letting of a logistics centre in Den Hoorn, the Netherlands

Neuburg a.d. Donau, 30 June 2026 – VIB Vermögen AG (“VIB”), ISIN: DE000A2YPDD0, has fully re-let the Meerkamp 6 & 8 logistics centre in Den Hoorn, the Netherlands. The property is a state-of-the-art building, constructed in 2022, in a highly accessible location on the A4 motorway, with a lettable area of just over 29,000 m², 182 parking spaces and a BREEAM rating of ‘very good’.

The centre became available at short notice following the insolvency of the existing tenant and was very successfully re-let to two companies with strong credit ratings. The property forms part of the RLI-GEG Logistics & Light Industrial III fund, which is managed by VIB as part of its business with institutional investors.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

“We were able to re-let this property, which is in a highly attractive location and in as good as new condition, in record time and on terms that were very favourable to us, following an exceptional circumstance. This once again demonstrates our company’s expertise in the lettings market and asset management – in this case in an international context – as well as the effective collaboration between Branicks Onsite GmbH, as the asset manager involved, and VIB within the Branicks Group,” said Christian Fritzsche, who has been a member of VIB’s Executive Board since 1 June 2026 with responsibility for the company’s institutional business.



About VIB Vermögen AG:

VIB Vermögen AG is a medium-sized company specialising in the development, acquisition and management of modern and sustainably profitable commercial properties, which has been operating successfully on the market for more than 30 years. The focus is on properties in the logistics & light industrial and office asset classes. Since 2005, VIB shares have been listed on the Munich (m:access) and Frankfurt (Open Market) stock exchanges.

In addition to direct acquisitions, VIB's broad-based business model also covers the entire spectrum of in-house developments and redensification projects as part of a 360-degree approach: On the one hand, VIB Vermögen AG acquires already let properties, and on the other hand, it develops new properties from scratch in order to add them to its own portfolio on a permanent basis and generate rental income from them. At the same time, sales are part of the overall strategy. In addition, VIB offers comprehensive services and solutions in the field of property management for institutional investors and holds stakes in companies with real estate assets.

Contact:

Investor Relations:

VIB Vermögen AG

Tilly-Park 1

86633 Neuburg/Donau

Tel.: + 49 (0)8431 9077-949

Fax: + 49 (0)8431 9077-1949

ir@vib-ag.de