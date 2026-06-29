EQS-News: VIB Vermögen AG: Successful re-letting of a logistics centre in Den Hoorn, the Netherlands
Werte in diesem Artikel
|
EQS-News: VIB Vermögen AG
/ Key word(s): Real Estate
Werbung
Werbung
VIB Vermögen AG: Successful re-letting of a logistics centre in Den Hoorn, the Netherlands
Neuburg a.d. Donau, 30 June 2026 – VIB Vermögen AG (“VIB”), ISIN: DE000A2YPDD0, has fully re-let the Meerkamp 6 & 8 logistics centre in Den Hoorn, the Netherlands. The property is a state-of-the-art building, constructed in 2022, in a highly accessible location on the A4 motorway, with a lettable area of just over 29,000 m², 182 parking spaces and a BREEAM rating of ‘very good’.
The centre became available at short notice following the insolvency of the existing tenant and was very successfully re-let to two companies with strong credit ratings. The property forms part of the RLI-GEG Logistics & Light Industrial III fund, which is managed by VIB as part of its business with institutional investors.
Werbung
Werbung
“We were able to re-let this property, which is in a highly attractive location and in as good as new condition, in record time and on terms that were very favourable to us, following an exceptional circumstance. This once again demonstrates our company’s expertise in the lettings market and asset management – in this case in an international context – as well as the effective collaboration between Branicks Onsite GmbH, as the asset manager involved, and VIB within the Branicks Group,” said Christian Fritzsche, who has been a member of VIB’s Executive Board since 1 June 2026 with responsibility for the company’s institutional business.
About VIB Vermögen AG:
Contact:
Werbung
Werbung
30.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VIB Vermögen AG
|Tilly-Park 1
|86633 Neuburg/Donau
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)8431 / 9077 949
|Fax:
|+49 (0)8431 / 9077 1949
|E-mail:
|ir@vib-ag.de
|Internet:
|www.vib-ag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YPDD0
|WKN:
|A2YPDD
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2356092
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2356092 30.06.2026 CET/CEST
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf VIB Vermoegen
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf VIB Vermoegen
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Nachrichten zu VIB Vermoegen AG
Analysen zu VIB Vermoegen AG
Keine Analysen gefunden.