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EQS-News: VINCORION has once again improved its EcoVadis rating and has secured the bronze medal for the third consecutive year

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EQS-News: Vincorion SE / Key word(s): Sustainability
VINCORION has once again improved its EcoVadis rating and has secured the bronze medal for the third consecutive year

09.10.2026 / 14:33 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Wedel, October, 9th 2026. In the latest assessment by the independent sustainability platform EcoVadis, the VINCORION group improved its score from 66 to 72 points, once again earning the Bronze award. The assessment is conducted externally and is based on documented evidence in the areas of the environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement.

Consistent improvement in line with our own sustainability strategy

From EcoVadis’ perspective, this improvement primarily reflects the fact that VINCORION has consistently pursued its own sustainability strategy in recent months. “Instead of isolated, ad hoc measures, existing goals were refined, new guidelines were established, and collaboration with partners was more closely aligned with sustainability criteria,” explains Kajetan von Mentzingen, CEO of VINCORION SE, regarding the company’s roadmap. “With our commitment to the UN Global Compact, VINCORION also explicitly aligns itself with the internationally recognized framework for responsible business conduct.”

VINCORION relies on an ongoing, externally evaluated process to drive improvement

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“We are pleased with the improvement in our results and will continue our efforts in the coming years,” von Mentzingen adds.

The assessment is conducted annually by EcoVadis based on submitted documentation and published as part of a rating.

About VINCORION 

VINCORION is a leading developer and manufacturer of power and mechatronic solutions for defense platforms and aviation systems. The company is specialized in innovative power systems, including generators, electric motors and drives, gensets, power electronics, and hybrid power systems. As a partner to the defense and aviation industries, VINCORION develops and manufactures solutions tailored to its customers’ specific requirements based on in-depth dialogue. A high-performance customer support team provides assistance and service to users of the company’s own products and those from third parties throughout the entire product life cycle.

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VINCORION SE employs approximately 1,000 full-time employees at locations in Germany and the United States. In financial year 2025, the technology company generated approximately 240 million euros in revenue.

For more information and the latest news, please visit www.vincorion.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact 

VINCORION SE

Feldstrasse 155

22880 Wedel, Germany

 

Frederike Gasa

Head of Communications & Marketing

Tel: 04103-60 3571

E-Mail: media@vincorion.com

 

Felix Zander

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: 04103-60 2431

E-Mail: felix.zander@vincorion.com


09.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: VINCORION SE
Feldstraße 155
22880 Wedel
Germany
Phone: +49 4103 60-0
E-mail: ir@vincorion.com
Internet: https://vincorion.com
ISIN: DE000VNC0014
WKN: VNC001
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
LEI Code: 5299001T2RB6WJBIRX15
EQS News ID: 2413386

 
End of News EQS News Service

2413386  09.10.2026 CET/CEST

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