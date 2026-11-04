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EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG Receives Approval for ViroCAP® med in Turkey and Announces Further Operational Progress

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EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Viromed Medical AG Receives Approval for ViroCAP® med in Turkey and Announces Further Operational Progress

04.11.2026 / 16:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Viromed Medical AG Receives Approval for ViroCAP® med in Turkey and Announces Further Operational Progress

Rellingen, November 4, 2026 – Viromed Medical AG ("Viromed"; ISIN: DE000A3MQR65), a medical technology company and pioneer of cold plasma technology, has received approval in Turkey for its medical device ViroCAP® med (MDR Class IIa). The product is now approved for medical applications on the Turkish market, in particular for the treatment of open wounds and intraoperative use.

Uwe Perbandt, CEO of Viromed Medical AG: "The approval of ViroCAP® med in Turkey is a significant success for our international market development. Following the registration of ViroCAP® derma with the ÜTS (National Medical Device Tracking System) in the summer, we have already received approval for ViroCAP® med, which we had expected no earlier than February or March 2027. This marks another important milestone for the commercial launch of our ViroCAP® technology in a healthcare market that is strategically important for us."

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Viromed already has binding minimum orders for 7,000 ViroCAP® derma/med devices through the end of 2028 for the Turkish market. Deliveries will be made on the basis of the approval now granted.

The required process for reimbursement by Turkish health insurers is already running in parallel. With this approval, Viromed continues its international expansion strategy and lays the foundation for the further development of the Turkish market.

ViroCAP® med is designed for professional use by qualified medical personnel and supports the treatment of open wounds as well as intraoperative use of cold atmospheric plasma. The application is contactless and mobile. Each application is planned to last one to two minutes, while skin temperature remains below 40 degrees Celsius.

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Additional Local Approval Procedures Initiated

In parallel, Viromed together with its partner Umeco has started the approval process for ViroCAP® med in additional Asian countries. A prerequisite for this was likewise the prior approval of the product as an MDR Class IIa medical device in the EU. Outside the EU, a local approval in each target country is required, which is being pursued together with the distribution partners.

First Reimbursement by a Health Insurer – Selective Contract in Lower Saxony

Viromed has also achieved its first reimbursement of ViroCAP® by a statutory health insurer. A selective contract was concluded with a health insurer in Lower Saxony for an indication in the intensive care area: the treatment of patients with a left ventricular assist device (LVAD). The focus is on preventing infections at the driveline exit site.

Viromed is also in advanced discussions for further selective contracts with health insurers in three additional German federal states.

Further Studies

In November, a successfully completed retrospective study on the prevention of postoperative wound infections will be published. In addition, Viromed is starting a randomized study on the use of ViroCAP® in LVAD patients as well as a further study on the use of the technology in the field of heart valves.

 

About Viromed Medical AG

Viromed Medical AG specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of medical products. The operating business of the company, which has been listed on the stock exchange since October 2022, focuses on the distribution of innovative cold plasma technology for medical applications via its wholly owned subsidiary Viromed Medical GmbH. Viromed can draw on a broad customer base in the DACH region and beyond. Viromed is pursuing the goal of further advancing the use of cold plasma technology in medicine in the coming years and realizing the corresponding growth potential.

www.viromed-medical-ag.de


Contact Viromed

E-Mail: kontakt@viromed-medical.de
 

Press contact

E-mail: viromed@kirchhoff.de


04.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Viromed Medical AG
Hauptstraße 105
25462 Rellingen
Germany
E-mail: kontakt@viromed-medical.de
Internet: https://www.viromed-medical-ag.de/
ISIN: DE000A40ZVN7
WKN: A40ZVN
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 894500XR05MYCVCCR171
EQS News ID: 2428580

 
End of News EQS News Service

2428580  04.11.2026 CET/CEST

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