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EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG Restructures Management Board for Its Next Growth Phase

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EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Viromed Medical AG Restructures Management Board for Its Next Growth Phase

16.11.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Viromed Medical AG Restructures Management Board for Its Next Growth Phase

Rellingen, November 16, 2026 – The Supervisory Board of Viromed Medical AG ("Viromed"; ISIN: DE000A3MQR65) today resolved to appoint Christian Strauch to the Management Board of the company. Mr. Strauch assumes the position effective November 16, 2026, for a term of just under three years, until the end of October 31, 2029. At the same time, Uwe Perbandt, founder of Viromed Medical AG, has today resigned from his position on the Management Board, effective as of the end of December 31, 2026, for personal reasons.

Dr. Thomas Gutschlag, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Viromed Medical AG: "The change on the Management Board takes place by mutual agreement with Uwe Perbandt. He shaped Viromed from the very beginning and, with tremendous commitment, developed the company into an internationally leading enterprise in the field of cold plasma technology. On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I extend my sincere thanks to him. With the recently achieved market readiness of Viromed's technology, we now stand at the threshold of an exciting next growth phase for the company. We are convinced that Christian Strauch, with his well-founded sales expertise, is the ideal candidate to help shape this phase successfully."

Uwe Perbandt, CEO of Viromed Medical AG: "For many years, I built Viromed with great passion and a highly dedicated team, and I am very proud of what we have achieved together. As a pioneer in medical technology, our cold plasma technology allows us to help many people and save many lives. That is all the more important to me because my life's work, Viromed Medical AG, must be continued in the best possible way. With Christian Strauch, I am handing over responsibility to a highly experienced successor – my preferred candidate – and I leave the Management Board with a clear conscience."

Christian Strauch is Managing Director of pharmedix GmbH, a subsidiary of Viromed. He has more than twenty years of experience in building and in scaling companies in the healthcare sector. Mr. Strauch built the mail-order pharmacy apo-rot, which grew to 450 employees and annual revenue of up to EUR 100 million, and oversaw the sale of its mail-order division to the Zur Rose Group or DocMorris (asset deal). As Managing Director of two DocMorris subsidiaries, Mr. Strauch led the integration of acquisitions, initiated the acquisition of medpex, and restructured the group's procurement. Since 2020, he has been building the Vameda Group. He also founded two pharmaceutical wholesalers, which were sold to an investor group in 2024, and repositioned pharmedix GmbH as an omnichannel sales company, which Viromed acquired in 2024.


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About Viromed Medical AG

Viromed Medical AG specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of medical products. The operating business of the company, which has been listed on the stock exchange since October 2022, focuses on the distribution of innovative cold plasma technology for medical applications via its wholly owned subsidiary Viromed Medical GmbH. Viromed can draw on a broad customer base in the DACH region and beyond. Viromed is pursuing the goal of further advancing the use of cold plasma technology in medicine in the coming years and realizing the corresponding growth potential.


www.viromed-medical-ag.de
Contact Viromed

E-Mail: kontakt@viromed-medical.de
Press contact

E-mail: viromed@kirchhoff.de

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16.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Viromed Medical AG
Hauptstraße 105
25462 Rellingen
Germany
E-mail: kontakt@viromed-medical.de
Internet: https://www.viromed-medical-ag.de/
ISIN: DE000A40ZVN7
WKN: A40ZVN
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 894500XR05MYCVCCR171
EQS News ID: 2436146

 
End of News EQS News Service

2436146  16.11.2026 CET/CEST

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