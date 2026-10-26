EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG: Successful Completion of Capital Increase
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EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG
/ Key word(s): Capital Increase
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Viromed Medical AG: Successful Completion of Capital Increase
Rellingen, October 26, 2026 – Viromed Medical AG ("Viromed"; ISIN: DE000A40ZVN7) has successfully completed the capital increase announced today. A total of 450,000 new registered no-par value shares were placed at a placement price of EUR 4.50 per share. The gross proceeds amount to approximately EUR 2 million and will be used to finance the company's working capital.
Subject to the registration of the implementation of the capital increase in the commercial register, the share capital will increase from EUR 21,250,000 by EUR 450,000 to EUR 21,700,000. The capital increase was carried out by partially utilizing the Authorized Capital 2025 and with the exclusion of the shareholders' subscription rights.
About Viromed Medical AG
Viromed Medical AG specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of medical products. The operating business of the company, which has been listed on the stock exchange since October 2022, focuses on the distribution of innovative cold plasma technology for medical applications via its wholly owned subsidiary Viromed Medical GmbH. Viromed can draw on a broad customer base in the DACH region and beyond. Viromed is pursuing the goal of further advancing the use of cold plasma technology in medicine in the coming years and realizing the corresponding growth potential.
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E-Mail: kontakt@viromed-medical.de
Press contact
E-mail: viromed@kirchhoff.de
26.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
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|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Viromed Medical AG
|Hauptstraße 105
|25462 Rellingen
|Germany
|E-mail:
|kontakt@viromed-medical.de
|Internet:
|https://www.viromed-medical-ag.de/
|ISIN:
|DE000A40ZVN7
|WKN:
|A40ZVN
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|894500XR05MYCVCCR171
|EQS News ID:
|2422458
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2422458 26.10.2026 CET/CEST
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