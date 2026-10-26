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EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG: Successful Completion of Capital Increase

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EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Viromed Medical AG: Successful Completion of Capital Increase

26.10.2026 / 17:52 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Viromed Medical AG: Successful Completion of Capital Increase

Rellingen, October 26, 2026 – Viromed Medical AG ("Viromed"; ISIN: DE000A40ZVN7) has successfully completed the capital increase announced today. A total of 450,000 new registered no-par value shares were placed at a placement price of EUR 4.50 per share. The gross proceeds amount to approximately EUR 2 million and will be used to finance the company's working capital.

Subject to the registration of the implementation of the capital increase in the commercial register, the share capital will increase from EUR 21,250,000 by EUR 450,000 to EUR 21,700,000. The capital increase was carried out by partially utilizing the Authorized Capital 2025 and with the exclusion of the shareholders' subscription rights.

 

About Viromed Medical AG

Viromed Medical AG specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of medical products. The operating business of the company, which has been listed on the stock exchange since October 2022, focuses on the distribution of innovative cold plasma technology for medical applications via its wholly owned subsidiary Viromed Medical GmbH. Viromed can draw on a broad customer base in the DACH region and beyond. Viromed is pursuing the goal of further advancing the use of cold plasma technology in medicine in the coming years and realizing the corresponding growth potential.

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www.viromed-medical-ag.de


Contact Viromed

E-Mail: kontakt@viromed-medical.de
 

Press contact

E-mail: viromed@kirchhoff.de


26.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

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Language: English
Company: Viromed Medical AG
Hauptstraße 105
25462 Rellingen
Germany
E-mail: kontakt@viromed-medical.de
Internet: https://www.viromed-medical-ag.de/
ISIN: DE000A40ZVN7
WKN: A40ZVN
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 894500XR05MYCVCCR171
EQS News ID: 2422458

 
End of News EQS News Service

2422458  26.10.2026 CET/CEST

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