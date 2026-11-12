EQS-News: Viscom SE continues its positive business performance – Improved order book strengthens the outlook

EQS-News: Viscom SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results

Viscom SE continues its positive business performance – Improved order book strengthens the outlook



12.11.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

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Viscom SE continues its positive business performance – Improved order book strengthens the outlook

Order intake: € 90,008 thousand (previous year: € 63,205 thousand); +42.4 %

Order backlog: € 49,589 thousand (previous year: € 26,374 thousand); +88.0 %

Revenue: € 59,615 thousand (previous year: € 56,751 thousand); +5.0 %

EBIT: € -969 thousand (previous year: € -1,769 thousand)

Hanover, 12 November 2026 – Viscom SE (ISIN: DE0007846867), one of the world’s leading suppliers of automated optical and X-ray inspection systems for the electronics industry, has further improved its business performance in the third quarter of 2026. Following a weak start to the year, the operational recovery that had already become apparent in the second quarter continued. Despite a market environment that remained challenging, the Lower Saxony-based engineering firm was able to build on the positive performance of the previous quarter in terms of both revenue and operating profit. The order book also developed encouragingly, strengthening the business outlook for the coming year.

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Order intake totalled € 90,008 thousand in the first nine months of 2026 (previous year: € 63,205 thousand). This represented a significant increase of 42.4 % compared with the corresponding period of the previous year. Two major contracts, which Viscom secured in the second and third quarters in the field of inline CT inspection – particularly for applications in battery cell inspection – provided a significant boost. Both contracts will predominantly contribute to revenue in the 2027 financial year. The order backlog as at 30 September 2026 amounted to € 49,589 thousand, up 88.0 % on the previous year’s figure (previous year: € 26,374 thousand) and 158.3 % higher than the figure at the end of 2025 (31 December 2025: € 19,196 thousand). Owing to the positive trend in demand and the further major order secured in the third quarter, Viscom SE raised its forecast for order intake once again in October 2026.

In the first three quarters of 2026, the Group generated total revenue of € 59,615 thousand, which was 5.0 % higher than the previous year’s figure (previous year: € 56,751 thousand). Following a subdued first quarter, the operating business performed significantly better as the year progressed. Viscom generated a positive EBIT in both the second and third quarters. The improvement in operating performance led to an EBIT of € 1,564 thousand in the third quarter (previous year: € -1,821 thousand), although this was not yet sufficient to fully offset the negative EBIT recorded in the first half of the year. For the first nine months of 2026, EBIT amounted to € -969 thousand (previous year: € -1,769 thousand). This corresponded to an EBIT-Margin of -1.6 % (previous year: -3.1 %).

Demand varied from region to region. In Europe, willingness to invest remained subdued, particularly among electronics suppliers in the automotive sector, although it showed a slight improvement compared with previous years. The service and modernisation business remained an important component of regional operations. In the Americas, the positive trend from the first half of the year continued. Viscom recorded growing customer interest, particularly in the aerospace and AI-supported inspection solutions sectors. Business with contract manufacturers (EMS) also remained stable. In Asia, business activity continued to focus on the traditional market segments of the automotive and electronics industries, particularly in China and India. Additional business opportunities arose in the areas of battery cell inspection, advanced packaging and AI hardware.

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Together with its operational business development, Viscom is driving forward the technological advancement of its inspection solutions. The focus is particularly on applications for the electronics of server boards in data centres, the microelectronics of AI hardware, and industrial and power electronics. Other key areas include AI-supported software solutions such as vAI ProVision, the further development of 3D X-ray inspection, inspection systems for battery cell production, and the vConnect digital platform.

The overall economic environment continues to be characterised by geopolitical tensions, trade policy uncertainties and regional variations in investment activity. At the same time, the expansion of AI infrastructures, the increasing automation of industrial manufacturing processes and rising quality requirements in electronics manufacturing offer additional market opportunities. Against the backdrop of the increased order book and improved demand trends, the Executive Board of Viscom SE confirms its full-year forecast for the 2026 financial year. Following the further upward revision of its forecast on 22 October 2026, Viscom now expects order intake to be between € 100 million and € 110 million and continues to forecast consolidated revenue of between € 80 million and € 90 million. The EBIT-Margin is expected to be in the range of 2 to 5 %. This results in an expected EBIT of between € 1.6 and € 4.5 million.

The Group’s quarterly financial report as at 30 September 2026 is now available for download on the company’s website, www.viscom.com, under the ‘Company/Investor Relations/Publications & News’ section.

OPERATING FIGURES

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income 1 Jan. to

30 Sep. 2026 1 Jan. to

30 Sep. 2025 Revenue K€ 59,615 56,751 EBIT K€ -969 -1,769 EBIT-Margin % -1.6 -3.1 Net profit for the period K€ -2,822 -2,309 Earnings per share € -0.31 -0.25 Employees as at 30 September 457 460 Consolidated statement of financial position 30 Sep. 2026 31 Dec. 2025 Assets Current assets K€ 60,154 59,810 Non-current assets K€ 27,976 30,838 Total assets K€ 88,130 90,648 Equity and liabilities Current liabilities K€ 36,223 35,585 Non-current liabilities K€ 10,188 11,041 Equity K€ 41,719 44,022 Total equity and liabilities K€ 88,130 90,648 Equity ratio % 47.3 48.6 Consolidated statement

of cash flows 1 Jan. to

30 Sep. 2026 1 Jan. to

30 Sep. 2025 Cash flow from operating activities K€ 7,390 -2,239 Cash flow from investing activities K€ -1,287 -972* Cash flow from financing activities K€ -5,175 2,415** Cash and cash equivalents

as at 30 September K€ 4,965 4,424

* Research grants were reported under cash flow from financing activities in the previous year.

**The acquisition of additional shares in a subsidiary was reported under cash flow from investing activities in the previous year.



SEGMENT INFORMATION

1 Jan. to

30 Sep. 2026 1 Jan. to

30 Sep. 2025 EUROPE Revenue K€ 30,273 31,094 EBIT K€ -2,899 -2,885 EBIT-Margin % -9.6 -9.3 AMERICAS Revenue K€ 9,223 7,203 EBIT K€ 848 -108 EBIT-Margin % 9.2 -1.5 ASIA Revenue K€ 20,119 18,454 EBIT K€ 714 520 EBIT-Margin % 3.5 2.8 EBIT consolidation differences K€ 368 704



About Viscom

Viscom SE develops, manufactures and markets high-quality inspection systems. Its product portfolio covers the full spectrum of optical inspection and X-ray testing. The company is one of the world’s leading providers in the field of component inspection for electronics manufacturing. Viscom’s systems can be customised and networked with one another. Its head office and manufacturing site are in Hanover. Viscom has an international presence through an extensive network of branches, application centres, service centres and representatives. Founded in 1984, Viscom SE has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2006 (ISIN: DE0007846867). Further information can be found at www.viscom.com.

Insofar as this announcement contains forecasts, expectations or other forward-looking statements, these are based on information currently available and assumptions made by Viscom SE. Such statements are, by their very nature, subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from the expectations expressed include, amongst others: changes in the macroeconomic environment and the competitive landscape, geopolitical risks, disruptions to global supply chains, exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations, cyber and IT risks, and changes in national and international legislation, including regulatory requirements in the area of sustainability. Viscom SE undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements unless required to do so by law.

Contact:Viscom SEInvestor RelationsSandra LiedtkeCarl-Buderus-Str. 9-1530455 HannoverTel.: +49-511-94996-791Fax: +49-511-94996-555investor.relations@viscom.de