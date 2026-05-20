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EQS-News: Vonovia SE: AGM approves €1.25 dividend per share and appoints Dr Anne-Marie Großmann-Minkwitz to the Supervisory Board

21.05.26 17:43 Uhr
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EQS-News: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Vonovia SE: AGM approves €1.25 dividend per share and appoints Dr Anne-Marie Großmann-Minkwitz to the Supervisory Board

21.05.2026 / 17:43 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  

Vonovia SE: AGM approves €1.25 dividend per share and appoints Dr Anne-Marie Großmann-Minkwitz to the Supervisory Board

Bochum, 21 May 2026 – At today’s Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of Vonovia SE (“Vonovia”), Europe’s leading residential real estate company, resolved to pay a cash dividend of €1.25 per share for the 2025 financial year (FY 2024: €1.22 per share). A large majority of shareholders also approved all the other items on the agenda.

By electing Dr Anne-Marie Großmann-Minkwitz to the company’s Supervisory Board for the first time, the Annual General Meeting endorsed the proposal put forward by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board. Dr Anne-Marie Großmann succeeds the outgoing Supervisory Board member Matthias Hünlein, whose term of office ended as planned at this year’s AGM. At the same time, Jürgen Fenk was re-elected to the Board for a second term.

“The election of Dr Anne-Marie Großmann-Minkwitz means that the Supervisory Board has gained a manager and entrepreneur with strategic vision and great innovative strength. Equipped with these skills, she will play a key role in shaping the development of Vonovia. So, I look forward to working with her,” says Clara C. Streit, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of Vonovia SE.

“I also want to express my special thanks to Matthias Hünlein for working with us on the Supervisory Board in such a good spirit of trust. I very much appreciate the continuity and reliability of our discussions over the last few years. His valuable insights from the history of Deutsche Wohnen have been a great asset to the successful development of Vonovia,” says Streit.

All current and former members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board were discharged by a large majority.

PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft in Frankfurt were appointed as auditors for the current financial year.

At the time of the vote, the number of shareholders present was 58.91% (2025: 65.38%).

 

The detailed voting results of the Annual General Meeting are published at https://www.vonovia.com/hv.

Supplementary material on the Annual General Meeting is also available at https://www.vonovia.com/presse/hv.

 

Financial Calendar

Aug 5 Interim Results 6M 2026
Nov 4 Interim Results 9M 2026

 

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE is Europe’s leading residential real estate company. With 531,000 residential units in Germany, Sweden and Austria, the focus is on letting and developing modern and energy-efficient housing. At an average in-place rent of €8.46/sqm/month (€8.26 in Germany), the company operates in the affordable housing segment. In 2025 Vonovia invested around €2bn in its housing portfolio and the construction of new apartments.

Vonovia aims to offer attractive risk-adjusted returns to shareholders, a home with a high quality of living and excellent service to its tenants, and a modern, challenging, and rewarding work environment to its employees.

The Bochum-based company has been listed on the stock exchange since 2013. Since September 2015 Vonovia has been a constituent in the DAX40. Vonovia SE is also a constituent of additional national and international indices, including Dax 50 ESG, Dow Jones Best-in-Class Europe Index, STOXX Global ESG Leaders, EURO STOXX ESG Leaders 50, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe, and GPR 250 World. Vonovia has a workforce of approximately 12,900 employees.


21.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Vonovia SE
Universitätsstraße 133
44803 Bochum
Germany
Phone: +49 234 314 1609
Fax: +49 234 314 2995
E-mail: investorrelations@vonovia.de
Internet: www.vonovia.de
ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1
WKN: A1ML7J
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2331764

 
End of News EQS News Service

2331764  21.05.2026 CET/CEST

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13.05.2026Vonovia SE BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
12.05.2026Vonovia SE OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
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08.05.2026Vonovia SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
07.05.2026Vonovia SE KaufenDZ BANK
DatumRatingAnalyst
13.05.2026Vonovia SE BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
12.05.2026Vonovia SE OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.05.2026Vonovia SE KaufenDZ BANK
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07.05.2026Vonovia SE OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
12.05.2026Vonovia SE Market-PerformBernstein Research
08.05.2026Vonovia SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
05.05.2026Vonovia SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
30.03.2026Vonovia SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
20.03.2026Vonovia SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
07.05.2026Vonovia SE UnderweightBarclays Capital
31.03.2026Vonovia SE UnderweightBarclays Capital
19.03.2026Vonovia SE UnderweightBarclays Capital
16.09.2025Vonovia SE UnderweightBarclays Capital
03.04.2025Vonovia SE UnderweightBarclays Capital

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