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EQS-News: Vossloh to equip first high-speed rail line in the USA

04.05.26 11:00 Uhr
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EQS-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Vossloh to equip first high-speed rail line in the USA

04.05.2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vossloh to equip first high-speed rail line in the USA

Concrete sleepers and fastening systems for California High-Speed Rail

Vossloh will supply California High-Speed Rail with concrete sleepers and rail fastening systems. The delivery is designated for the project’s initial construction segment of approximately 192 kilometers and has a value of more than 40 million euros. 

The contract covers 335,000 concrete sleepers, including the rail fastening systems. The sleepers will be produced at Vossloh’s plant in Pueblo, Colorado, and delivered starting in the third quarter of this year. The fastening systems are specifically designed to meet the special requirements of a high-speed line, ensuring high reliability, long service life, and low maintenance needs. 

“The California high-speed rail project is a landmark infrastructure initiative in the United States,” says Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG. “We are proud to be participating in this first project of its kind in the United States. It also serves as an excellent reference and foundation for further projects that are already being planned there. With this new contract, we will significantly increase capacity utilization in the United States, following several quarters marked by generally weaker demand.”

California High-Speed Rail is considered the first dedicated line in the United States built specifically for high-speed traffic and designed for speeds of up to 350 kilometers per hour. It is intended to connect the state’s major population centers and provide a fast, reliable, and sustainable transportation alternative. 

Contact information for media:
Ivo Banek
Email: Presse@vossloh.com

Contact information for investors:
Dr. Daniel Gavranovic
Email: Investor.relations@vossloh.com

Phone: +49 (0) 23 92 / 52-609

About Vossloh:

Vossloh is a listed rail infrastructure technology company headquartered in Germany, with products and services in use in more than 100 countries.

Drawing on 140 years of experience, the Group provides rail fastening systems, concrete sleepers, turnouts and crossings, lifecycle services and digital solutions for condition monitoring and predictive maintenance. Its products and services support conventional, high-speed, heavy-haul and urban rail networks worldwide.

Vossloh employs around 5,500 people and operates more than 60 production sites worldwide. The Group generated sales of €1,3 billion in fiscal year 2025.


04.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
Vosslohstr. 4
58791 Werdohl
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2392 52 - 359
Fax: +49 (0)2392 52 - 219
E-mail: investor.relations@vossloh.com
Internet: www.vossloh.com
ISIN: DE0007667107
WKN: 766710
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2320046

 
End of News EQS News Service

2320046  04.05.2026 CET/CEST

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