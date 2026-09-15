EQS-News: WashTec confirms medium- and long-term profitability ambitions
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EQS-News: WashTec AG
/ Key word(s): Statement
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Press release
WashTec confirms medium- and long-term profitability ambitions
Augsburg, September 15, 2026 – Following the adjustment of its outlook for fiscal year 2026 announced yesterday, the Management Board of WashTec AG emphasizes that the revision does not change the Company’s medium- and long-term profitability ambition. On the contrary, the actions of streamlining management will boost efficiency, speed of implementation and customer focus.
WashTec continues to target an EBIT margin of 12–14% in the 2028/29 timeframe. The supporting operational efficiency programs, the growing share of recurring revenues and the North American strategy remain fully intact.
The revised outlook for 2026 primarily reflects short-term developments and a delay in the efficiency programs affecting the current financial year and should not be interpreted as a change in the Company’s strategic direction or long-term earnings potential.
“The revised outlook for 2026 is clearly disappointing. However, we remain convinced that WashTec will achieve its medium-term profitability ambition. The fundamental value drivers of our business remain fully intact, and the announced streamlining of the management board and middle management will enable our organization to act faster and execute our strategic priorities with greater focus. The fiscal year 2027 should mark a meaningful step towards this ambition” explained Michael Drolshagen, CEO of WashTec AG.
About WashTec:
The WashTec Group, based in Augsburg, Germany, is the leading provider of innovative solutions for carwash worldwide. WashTec employs around 1,850 people worldwide and is present with own subsidiaries in the segments North America and Europe and Other. WashTec is also represented by independent distributors in around 80 countries.
Contact:
WashTec AG
Argonstraße 7
86153 Augsburg
Mail: ir@washtec.com
15.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|WashTec AG
|Argonstraße 7
|86153 Augsburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)821 / 55 84-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)821 / 55 84 - 1135
|E-mail:
|washtec@washtec.de
|Internet:
|www.washtec.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007507501
|WKN:
|750750
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200HHWCQ0KBSG9U91
|EQS News ID:
|2399586
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2399586 15.09.2026 CET/CEST
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