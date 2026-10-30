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EQS-News: Westwing Group SE: Publication by Rocket Internet SE, Global Founders GmbH, Rocata GmbH and Zerena GmbH regarding a precautionary exemption decision pursuant to Section 37 of the WpÜG

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EQS-News: Westwing Group SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Westwing Group SE: Publication by Rocket Internet SE, Global Founders GmbH, Rocata GmbH and Zerena GmbH regarding a precautionary exemption decision pursuant to Section 37 of the WpÜG

30.10.2026 / 17:33 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Westwing Group SE: Publication by Rocket Internet SE, Global Founders GmbH, Rocata GmbH and Zerena GmbH regarding a precautionary exemption decision pursuant to Section 37 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG) 

Munich, 30 October 2026 

Rocket Internet SE, with its seat in Berlin, which holds shares in Westwing Group SE, together with Global Founders GmbH, Rocata GmbH and Zerena GmbH, each with its seat in Oberhaching (together, the “Applicants”), announced on 30 October 2026 that the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority, upon the Applicants’ joint request and as a mere precaution, exempted the Applicants, subject to certain conditions, from the obligation to make a mandatory offer in the event of a potential crossing of the 30% control threshold, due to a potential cancellation of treasury shares by Westwing Group SE, pursuant to Section 37 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG). 

The exemption applies to each of the Applicants. 

The details of the exemption and the specific conditions can be found here: Link (German version only) 

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Contact: ir@westwing.de


30.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Westwing Group SE
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Fax: +49 (89) 550 544 445
E-mail: ir@westwing.de
Internet: www.westwing.com
ISIN: DE000A2N4H07
WKN: A2N4H0
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900BN8B4KAHILIX84
EQS News ID: 2425918

 
End of News EQS News Service

2425918  30.10.2026 CET/CEST

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