EQS-News: Westwing Group SE: Publication by Rocket Internet SE, Global Founders GmbH, Rocata GmbH and Zerena GmbH regarding a precautionary exemption decision pursuant to Section 37 of the WpÜG

EQS-News: Westwing Group SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Westwing Group SE: Publication by Rocket Internet SE, Global Founders GmbH, Rocata GmbH and Zerena GmbH regarding a precautionary exemption decision pursuant to Section 37 of the WpÜG



30.10.2026 / 17:33 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Westwing Group SE: Publication by Rocket Internet SE, Global Founders GmbH, Rocata GmbH and Zerena GmbH regarding a precautionary exemption decision pursuant to Section 37 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG)



Munich, 30 October 2026

Rocket Internet SE, with its seat in Berlin, which holds shares in Westwing Group SE, together with Global Founders GmbH, Rocata GmbH and Zerena GmbH, each with its seat in Oberhaching (together, the “Applicants”), announced on 30 October 2026 that the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority, upon the Applicants’ joint request and as a mere precaution, exempted the Applicants, subject to certain conditions, from the obligation to make a mandatory offer in the event of a potential crossing of the 30% control threshold, due to a potential cancellation of treasury shares by Westwing Group SE, pursuant to Section 37 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG).

The exemption applies to each of the Applicants.

The details of the exemption and the specific conditions can be found here: Link (German version only)

Werbung

Contact: ir@westwing.de