EQS-News: wienerberger welcomes European Commission ETS proposals to strengthen industrial competitiveness and advance decarbonization

EQS-News: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): ESG

wienerberger welcomes European Commission ETS proposals to strengthen industrial competitiveness and advance decarbonization



27.07.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

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wienerberger welcomes European Commission ETS proposals to strengthen industrial competitiveness and advance decarbonization

Vienna, July 27, 2026 – wienerberger welcomes positive steps in the European Commission's legislative proposals to further develop the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) with relevance for our ceramic construction material production in the European Union as well as the newly released electrification action plan. The package includes several important measures that could strengthen Europe’s industrial competitiveness while supporting the transition to climate neutrality.

Heimo Scheuch, CEO of wienerberger: "The European Commission's proposals are an important step towards strengthening Europe's industrial competitiveness while advancing its climate ambitions. We are pleased to see that several long-standing recommendations put forward by wienerberger together with our industry associations have been reflected in the legislative package. A balanced, practical and predictable regulatory framework is essential to enable companies to invest in decarbonization, accelerate innovation and strengthen Europe's industrial resilience while contributing to Europe’s climate neutrality. wienerberger stands ready to support policymakers with practical industry insights as the legislative process progresses particularly in areas where further discussion and refinement of the ETS review proposals will be required"

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Positive developments for the ceramics industry

A key element of the package is the proposed revision of benchmark methodologies for the 2026–2030 period. The proposal would create a legal basis for increasing free allocation for clay blocks, clay pipes and ceramic tiles. This would reduce ETS-related carbon costs for wienerberger's clay building materials and ceramic businesses while supporting continued investment in decarbonization and low-carbon technologies.

A more balanced ETS framework after 2030

The Commission also proposes adapting the future ETS trajectory to current geopolitical and economic realities. By introducing a more gradual reduction pathway after 2030 and extending free allocation beyond the currently foreseen phase-out, the proposal would provide greater planning certainty for long-term industrial investment while preserving the EU's long-term climate ambitions.

Fairer benchmark methodology for ceramics

Another important proposal is the introduction of sector-specific fallback fuel benchmarks from 2031 onwards, replacing the current cross-sectoral benchmark methodology. This approach would better reflect the specific production characteristics of the ceramics industry and is expected to improve future free allocation levels for ceramic construction materials.

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Supporting industrial decarbonization



The legislative package also includes measures designed to accelerate Europe's industrial transformation and support investment in low-carbon solutions:

establishing an ETS Investment booster (2027-2030) and an Industrial Decarbonization Bank (2031-2040) to support investment in low-carbon technologies and fuel-switch

(2031-2040) to support investment in low-carbon technologies and fuel-switch allowing the use of high-integrity international carbon credits from 2036 onwards to support global emissions reductions while maintaining Europe's climate ambitions

from 2036 onwards to support global emissions reductions while maintaining Europe's climate ambitions introducing a comprehensive Electrification Action Plan and requiring Member States to invest at least 50% of ETS revenues in renewable energy, electricity grids, industrial decarbonization and circular economy projects, thereby accelerating electrification and supporting infrastructure-related solutions

Together, these initiatives create stronger incentives for investment, innovation and industrial decarbonization while reinforcing Europe's industrial base.

Looking ahead

While we welcome the Commission’s proposals, certain aspects require further clarification, particularly the conditions linking future free allocation to company-specific decarbonization investments as well as further improvements to the benchmark methodology. These provisions must remain practical, proportionate and supportive of investment and must take into account the specific situation of ceramics with many small installations across Europe as well as the regional heterogeneity of the availability of green energy in the EU.

As the legislative process moves to the European Parliament and the Council, wienerberger will continue to engage constructively with European policymakers, Cerame-Unie and national industry associations. The aim is to help shape a regulatory framework that combines ambitious climate objectives with industrial competitiveness, investment certainty and sustainable economic growth.



wienerberger

wienerberger is a leading provider of innovative, eco-friendly solutions for the entire building envelope in the areas of new construction and renovation, as well as for infrastructure in water and energy management. With more than 20,000 employees worldwide, wienerberger’s solutions enable energy-efficient, healthy, climate-friendly, and affordable living. wienerberger is the world’s largest brick producer and the market leader in clay roof tiles in Europe as well as in concrete paving in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (stoneware and plastic pipes), the company is among the leading suppliers in Europe, and in facade products, it is among the leading suppliers in North America. With more than 200 production sites across the group, wienerberger generated revenue of €4.6 billion and operating EBITDA of €754 million in 2025.



For further information

Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG

t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak@wienerberger.com

