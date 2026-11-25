EQS-News: Wolftank Group confirms operational recovery after nine months: Sales up 15%, EBITDA at EUR 6.8m
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EQS-News: Wolftank Group AG
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Wolftank Group confirms operational recovery after nine months: Sales up 15%, EBITDA at EUR 6.8m
Wolftank Group AG (ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6), a leading provider of environmental technologies and emission-free infrastructure solutions, confirmed its operational recovery in the first nine months of 2026. Despite the anticipated investment restraint among industrial customers and the natural fluctuations of project-based business, sales rose by 15.2% to EUR 104.5m (1-9/2025: EUR 90.7m).
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Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 6.8m, compared with EUR -0.5m in the prior-year period. The EBITDA margin reached 6.5% (1-9/2025: -0.6%). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to EUR 3.2m (1-9/2025: EUR -4.3m) and include a non-cash impairment of a receivable from the former Latin American subsidiary of EUR 0.5m. The EBIT margin was 3.1% (1-9/2025: -4.7%). Profit before tax came in at EUR 1.9m (1-9/2025: EUR -5.7m), and profit after tax at EUR 0.7m (1-9/2025: EUR -5.3m). The results include restructuring and integration expenses for a profitable structure going forward. The improvement is mainly attributable to higher sales, the absence of one-off effects from the prior year and the efficiency measures implemented.
Order intake in the first nine months of 2026 amounted to EUR 85.4m, and the order backlog stood at EUR 108.4m as of 30 September 2026. Not yet included is a contract received after the reporting date in the Environmental Services segment: Wolftank Group was awarded a four-year maintenance contract with an estimated maximum value of EUR 22.3m. It has been running since 1 November 2026 in the regions of Campania, Lazio, Umbria and Tuscany.
“After nine months, we see our operational recovery confirmed. Sales and earnings are well above the prior year, even though the third quarter is traditionally the weakest in our project-based business, particularly in Italy. We have streamlined the organization, cut costs and broadened our customer base. This is already reflected in our figures”, says Simon Reckla, CEO of Wolftank Group.
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Segments
Balance sheet and cash flow
Strategy in implementation
Further business areas are emerging from the Group’s remediation expertise. In PFAS, binding limit values for drinking water have applied since January 2026. Together with technology partners, the Group is testing various treatment processes, is building expertise in this highly regulated field and expects first sales from 2027, initially in Italy. In battery recycling, the Group, together with the Institute for Chemicals and Fuels from Alternative Resources (ICFAR) at Western University in Canada, has completed the first phase of a pyrolysis project. The process converts heavily contaminated plastics from lead-acid battery recycling into a hydrogen-rich gas and usable carbon materials. Wolftank Group is now evaluating a pilot plant.
“We are growing along our core competencies and are deliberately entering new fields. By year-end, our cleaning robot will be ready as a prototype, in PFAS we are testing processes with technology partners, and we have completed the first phase of a pyrolysis process for battery plastics”, sums up Reckla.
Outlook
“At the beginning of the fourth quarter, we see an incipient recovery despite the headwinds, and results in line with our guidance. We confirm our forecast for 2026 and stand by the targets of GreenLead 2030. 2026 shows that our business model is resilient, our organization is leaner, and we are investing consistently in innovation”, concludes CEO Simon Reckla.
Key Financial Highlights
* as of 31 December 2025
About Wolftank Group
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Disclaimer:
25.11.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wolftank Group AG
|Leopoldstraße 2
|6020 Innsbruck
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 512 345726
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@wolftankgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.wolftankgroup.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000A25NJ6
|WKN:
|A2PBHR
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|LEI Code:
|5299001G2MZ6VQ2K4Z89
|EQS News ID:
|2441372
|Weitere Handelsplätze: München Freiverkehr m:access Frankfurt Freiverkehr, XETRA
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2441372 25.11.2026 CET/CEST
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