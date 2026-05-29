EQS-News: XTPL advances to the next stage of industrial evaluation and is to deliver a DPS device to a new partner in Japan

Issuer: XTPL S.A. / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Contract

XTPL advances to the next stage of industrial evaluation and is to deliver a DPS device to a new partner in Japan



03.07.2026 / 12:57 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press release, Wroclaw, Poland – July 03, 2026

XTPL advances to the next stage of industrial evaluation and is to deliver a DPS device to a new partner in Japan

XTPL (WSE:XTP), a global provider of breakthrough microprinting solutions for the advanced electronics market, will deliver a Delta Printing System (DPS) device, together with a dedicated laser system enabling the laser sintering of copper conductive paths, to a new industrial partner in Japan operating in the field of advanced automated industrial equipment for the global electronics and semiconductor industries. The DPS order follows the successful validation of the technology conducted jointly by the client and XTPL in Wroclaw, marking the project's progression to the third stage of the industrial deployment process, where the client begins independent validation of the Company's technology at its own R&D laboratory. This represents another sale of an XTPL product into the Japanese market, where it will be evaluated in yield management processes for advanced structures used in advanced packaging for semiconductor technologies, utilizing copper as the conductive material. Delivery of the DPS device together with the laser system is scheduled for the second half of 2026. The sale is supported by XTPL’s local distributor in Japan, Printed Electronics Corporation (PEC).

“We are pleased to announce another sale in the demanding Japanese market, particularly as this order comes from a new client and relates to a project entirely separate from the sale of the UPD module reported in June. In this case, the client has decided to purchase a DPS device, which will enable it to independently validate XTPL’s technology in its own R&D laboratory. In our terminology, this marks the progression of a project with industrial deployment potential to the third stage of this process, following the successful completion of validation tests carried out jointly by the client and our laboratory in Wroclaw. We therefore see a very important sign of the replicability of our commercial model: a second independent partner in Japan is advancing a project in the same strategic application area – yield management for HDI/UHD PCBs and semiconductor substrates used in advanced packaging for semiconductor technologies – using our copper nanoink. Japan remains one of the world's most technologically advanced industrial markets, which is why another client engagement in this country is of particular importance for strengthening XTPL’s global brand” says Filip Granek, CEO of XTPL S.A.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

The order covers a Delta Printing System (DPS) device, which serves as a laboratory demonstrator of the UPD technology and a tool enabling the partner to independently validate the technology, together with a dedicated laser system for the laser sintering of copper conductive paths. The solution will be used by the client in yield management processes to improve manufacturing yields for advanced structures employed in advanced packaging applications.

The project has now entered the third of the five stages in XTPL’s industrial deployment process. The first stage involves initial contact and assessment of cooperation opportunities, the second consists of technology evaluation conducted jointly by the client and XTPL’s laboratory in Wroclaw, while the third involves the client’s purchase of a DPS device to independently validate the technology in its own R&D laboratory. Subject to successful validation, the next stage involves the client ordering an UPD module and integrating it into a prototype industrial machine to conduct final testing on a pilot production line, prior to a decision on the full-scale industrial deployment of XTPL’s technology.

The client is a Japanese manufacturer of advanced automated industrial equipment for the global electronics and semiconductor industries, with several decades of experience in designing and supplying such solutions to customers worldwide.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

“The sale of the DPS together with a dedicated laser system demonstrates the client’s financial commitment to the further, independent validation of XTPL’s technology, following several months of joint research conducted in collaboration with our laboratory in Wroclaw. Formally, the project is at an earlier stage than the first sale of a UPD module to Japan reported in June. However, it is of significant importance to our pipeline, as it expands our portfolio of advanced industrial projects in the strategic area of yield management for advanced packaging structures in the semiconductor area. Delivery of the device and revenue recognition are scheduled for the second half of 2026, and we expect the client to begin its independent technology validation later this year. If the project proceeds to full industrial deployment, it has significantly greater potential than the deployment we have been executing in China since January 2025” says Jacek Olszanski, CFO of XTPL S.A.

The order from Japan further develops the most promising application area for XTPL’s technology outside the FPD segment and confirms the growing interest in the Company’s solution in the semiconductor and advanced packaging sectors. In June 2026, XTPL announced its first sale of a UPD module to Japan, relating to a project at the fourth stage of the industrial deployment process, in which the Company’s UPD module is integrated into the client’s prototype industrial machine. This means that the Company is concurrently advancing two independent projects in the Japanese market within a similar application area, but at different stages of the process leading to the next industrial deployment of XTPL’s technology.