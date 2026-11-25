Issuer: XTPL S.A. / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Interim Report

XTPL doubles its number of advanced industrial projects and secures an investor from Taiwan



25.11.2026 / 17:51 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press release, Wroclaw, Poland – November 25, 2026

XTPL doubles its number of advanced industrial projects and secures an investor from Taiwan

XTPL (WSE:XTP), a global supplier of breakthrough microprinting solutions for the advanced electronics market, generated total revenue of PLN 6.8 million in the first nine months of 2026, including PLN 4.4 million from the sale of products and services. In the third quarter alone, revenue from the sale of products and services amounted to PLN 2.8 million. During the reporting period, the Company continued to commercialize its Ultra-Precise Dispensing (UPD) technology, securing an order for an additional 10 UPD modules as part of its first industrial deployment in China, as well as an order for a DPS device equipped with a dedicated laser system for a new partner in Japan. At the same time, XTPL continued to expand its global industrial project pipeline, doubling the number of projects at the most advanced stage of industrial deployment to six in 2026. These projects are undergoing testing on a prototype industrial machine integrated with the Company's UPD module. After the balance sheet date, in November 2026, the Company raised gross proceeds of PLN 26.0 million through the issuance of series Z shares. Taiwania CEE Fund, managed by Taiwania Capital, also became a shareholder, acquiring a stake of more than 5% in the Company and strengthening XTPL's capacity to further expand in the semiconductor sector.

“In recent months, we have seen the work carried out in previous periods gradually translate into concrete purchasing decisions, both in China and Japan. This is an important signal for us, because, in terms of future financial performance, what matters is not only developing our global project pipeline, but above all continuing to convert it into orders and expanding the industrial adoption of XTPL's technology. The financial results for the first nine months of 2026 do not yet reflect the full scale of our progress in commercializing the Company's technology. However, the doubling in the number of projects at the most advanced stage of the industrial deployment process, together with their continued geographical diversification and diversification in terms of application areas, significantly improves the outlook for future orders and revenue generation at XTPL,” says Filip Granek, CEO of XTPL S.A.

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In Q3 2026, XTPL generated PLN 2.8 million in revenue from the sale of products and services and total revenue of PLN 3.5 million. For the first nine months of 2026, the corresponding figures amounted to PLN 4.4 million and PLN 6.8 million, respectively. EBITDA for the nine-month period stood at PLN -9.0 million, while cash and cash equivalents stood at PLN 9.9 million at the end of September, before the proceeds from the most recent share issue. Current results continue to be affected by lengthy technology sales and deployment cycles, as well as the implementation schedules of individual industrial projects. At the same time, the orders secured in the third quarter demonstrate that the Company's industrial project pipeline is gradually translating into commercial sales.

The most advanced example of this process remains the first industrial deployment of XTPL's technology at one of the world's largest manufacturers of flat panel displays (FPD) in China. Following the delivery of the first six UPD modules and their successful validation at the end client's manufacturing facility, the Company received a framework order in July for a further 10 modules. The first two modules have already been delivered, with the remaining modules scheduled for delivery on a rolling basis through the end of 2027. As the number of modules operating on production lines increases, so does the potential for recurring consumables sales, which are expected to become a significant component of XTPL's business model over time.

“In our industry, the true test of a technology is not a single successful validation, but the client's decision to adopt it more widely in its production processes. This is why the latest order from China, which is larger than the previous one, is particularly significant for us. It demonstrates that the first industrial deployment is becoming the foundation for long-term cooperation and further sales growth. This experience also provides an important reference point in discussions with other global partners. We are developing projects across an increasingly broad range of applications, particularly in semiconductors and advanced packaging, where we see significant potential for future deployments. Our key priority remains converting advanced evaluation processes into further purchasing decisions and recurring orders,” Filip Granek adds.

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The Company intends to leverage its experience in China to pursue further applications of its UPD technology, particularly in the semiconductor and advanced packaging sectors. Japan remains one of the key markets, where XTPL is currently developing two independent industrial projects. Following the June order for an enhanced UPD module, in July, the Company secured a second partner in Japan, which placed an order for a Delta Printing System equipped with a dedicated laser system to independently validate the technology. Both projects focus on yield management processes, aimed at improving production yields for advanced structures used in semiconductors and PCBs, with copper serving as the conductive material. Their development increases the prospects for further industrial deployments beyond the display segment, in a market with potentially greater demand for UPD modules.

At the same time, XTPL continues to develop its new ODRA systems business line, designed for small-scale industrial production. The Company is working to fulfill its first order from a client in Silicon Valley, with delivery scheduled for the first quarter of 2027, while also holding discussions with other potential clients, including those in the defense sector.

The development of XTPL's global industrial project pipeline is accompanied by efforts to strengthen its presence in strategic international markets. Taiwan is of particular importance, where the Company cooperates with Manz Asia, using its local demonstration center to showcase and test UPD technology with potential clients. A further milestone was the entry of Taiwania CEE Fund into XTPL's shareholder base. In November 2026, the fund subscribed for nearly half of the 400,000 series Z shares issued, acquiring a 5.9% stake in the Company following the issue. Securing an investor with strong roots in Taiwan's semiconductor ecosystem opens up additional opportunities to develop relationships with local industrial partners, while the gross proceeds of PLN 26.0 million from the share issue strengthen the Company's financial resources to support the further commercialization of XTPL's technology.

“The gross proceeds of PLN 26.0 million from the Series Z share issue, together with the addition of Taiwania CEE Fund to our shareholder base, significantly strengthen our position ahead of the next stages of commercialization. We are gaining not only additional funding, but also a partner with expertise and business relationships in one of the world's most important semiconductor markets. Our priority now is to gradually convert the growing number of advanced projects into orders and revenue. At the same time, we recognize that some commercialization processes are taking longer than originally anticipated. Therefore, after year-end, we will review the assumptions underlying our 2026–2028 Strategy, taking into account the current pace of project execution,” says Jacek Olszanski, CFO of XTPL S.A.

In the coming periods, XTPL intends to focus on further scaling its first industrial deployment in China, advancing the six projects currently at an advanced stage of evaluation, and leveraging its growing presence in the global semiconductor ecosystem. One of the Company's objectives remains securing further industrial deployments of its UPD technology, which, together with growing sales of consumables, will help establish a recurring revenue stream in the years ahead.