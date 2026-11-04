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EQS-News: ZEAL increases nine-month revenues by 22% and successfully diversifies into new markets

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EQS-News: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
ZEAL increases nine-month revenues by 22% and successfully diversifies into new markets

04.11.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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ZEAL increases nine-month revenues by 22% and successfully diversifies into new markets

  • Group revenues increased by 22% to €198.8 million incl. M&A
  • Group EBITDA increased by 9% to €58.7 million despite M&A related one-offs
  • Successful diversification into new markets
  • Revenue guidance updated to €270–280 million following SevenCanyon consolidation

Hamburg, 04 November 2026. In the first nine months of 2026, ZEAL Network SE, Germany’s leading online provider of lottery products, generated group revenues of €198.8 million, a year-on-year increase of 22% (2025: €162.6 million). The increase is driven by the core business of brokering state lotteries and supported by strong revenue growth from charity lotteries, the games business and the first-time consolidation of SevenCanyon (€10.5 million). EBITDA on a group level improved by 9% to €58.7 million (2025: €54.1 million) despite M&A related mid-single-digit millions of euros non-recurring expenses.

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“Our strategy to diversify our business is paying off. We are expanding our revenue basis and opening new growth opportunities. Our core business of brokering state lotteries continues to grow, while our charity lotteries, games and the newly acquired international business of SevenCanyon strongly contribute to revenues and further reduce our exposure to jackpot cycles,” says Dr Stefan Tweraser, CEO of ZEAL Network SE.

“We have successfully consolidated SevenCanyon into the ZEAL Group, laying an important foundation for the diversification of our business. Despite a subdued Eurojackpot environment, we attracted more than one million new customers in the first nine months of 2026. This strong development enabled us to contribute more than €300 million to public funding and charitable causes in Germany,” says Andrea Behrendt, CFO of ZEAL Network SE.

Lotteries segment remains the main growth driver
With an increase in revenues of 16% to €170.8 million, the lottery business continues to be ZEAL’s key growth driver (2025: €147.7 million). Lottery billings increased by 10% to €915.1 million (2025: €834.3 million). This was primarily due to continued customer base expansion and increased customer activity. The number of new lottery customers grew by 15% and exceeded one million for the first time in the first nine months (2025: 879 thousand). The average monthly number of active lottery customers (MAU) rose to 1,678 thousand (2025: 1,572 thousand). The lottery gross margin rose to 18.3% (2025: 17.5%).

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Continuing expansion of charity lotteries
With the successful introduction of the Dream Car Raffle (“Traumautoverlosung”), ZEAL is further expanding its charity lottery portfolio. The first season of the Dream Car Raffle concluded in the third quarter of 2026 and the second season has already commenced. The Dream House Raffle (“Traumhausverlosung”) continued to generate double-digit revenue growth. Over the first nine months of 2026, a total of four dream houses were drawn as prizes, with average billings of €9 million.

Games segment growing double-digit
In the first nine months of 2026, the Games business revenue grew by 18% to €12.1 million (2025: €10.3 million). This was due to an increase in the average number of MAU to 35 thousand (2025: 28 thousand), reflecting the expansion and attractiveness of the games portfolio. Billings have climbed by 17% to €160.3 million (2025: €136.9 million).

First time consolidation of SevenCanyon
ZEAL announced the acquisition of the remaining 96.5% of SevenCanyon on 9 July 2026, bringing its ownership to 100%. The UK prize draw business was consolidated for the first time in the third quarter and is included in the Others segment. Thus, segment revenues increased by 241% to €15.8 million (2025: €4.6 million). €10.5 million of revenues stem from the acquired company. SevenCanyon contributed €1.4 million of the €2.6 million EBITDA, resulting in a 59% year-on-year growth.

Full-year revenue guidance raised following SevenCanyon consolidation
Following the first-time consolidation of SevenCanyon and the finalisation of its revenue presentation under IFRS, ZEAL provides further detail on its expectation that SevenCanyon would make a significant contribution to Group revenue, as announced in the ad-hoc statement of 9 July 2026. ZEAL therefore updated its 2026 group revenue guidance from €250–260 million to €270–280 million.

The 2026 Group EBITDA guidance remains unchanged at €70–75 million. It assumes a normal jackpot environment in Germany and reflects expected non-recurring expenses in the mid-single-digit millions of euros related to the acquisition of SevenCanyon.

 

About ZEAL
ZEAL Network is the market leader for online lotteries in Germany. With more than 1.6 million active customers and more than 300 employees at three locations, ZEAL combines sustainable growth with a clear focus on responsible gambling and innovative product development. Through its brands LOTTO24 and Tipp24, ZEAL enables participation in state-licensed lotteries and, through the consistent expansion of its own product categories such as charity lotteries and virtual slot games, is evolving into a scalable technology platform for lotteries and gaming.

Press Contact:  
ZEAL Network SE  
Kristin Splieth  
Head of Corporate Communications 
Kristin.splieth@zealnetwork.de  
Tel.: +49 (0) 40 808117560


04.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE
Straßenbahnring 11
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 8090360-42
Fax: +49 (0)40 822239-77
E-mail: office@zealnetwork.de
Internet: www.zealnetwork.de
ISIN: DE000ZEAL241
WKN: ZEAL24
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; BX
LEI Code: 391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46
EQS News ID: 2427752

 
End of News EQS News Service

2427752  04.11.2026 CET/CEST

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