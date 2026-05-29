DAX25.105 +0,1%Est506.051 -0,1%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto9,3400 -0,4%Nas26.973 +0,2%Bitcoin63.330 +0,2%Euro1,1660 ±0,0%Öl92,05 -1,4%Gold4.542 +1,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Infineon 623100 NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 Microsoft 870747 SAP 716460 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Micron Technology 869020 Dell Technologies A2N6WP Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft 843002 Lufthansa 823212 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 RENK RENK73 AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) 863186
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
US-Börsen erzielen neue Rekorde -- USA und Iran wohl vor Einigung: DAX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- Dell von KI-Boom beflügelt -- Siemens Energy, Eli Lilly, IBM, Eventim, DHL im Fokus
Top News
Q1 2026: Diese US-Aktien liegen neben NVIDIA und Apple bei Zurich Insurance im Depot Q1 2026: Diese US-Aktien liegen neben NVIDIA und Apple bei Zurich Insurance im Depot
Grün ist nicht gleich grün: Was hinter den Filterstufen nachhaltiger ETFs steckt Grün ist nicht gleich grün: Was hinter den Filterstufen nachhaltiger ETFs steckt
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

EQS-NVR: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.05.26 10:00 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
ADTRAN Holdings Inc
14,40 EUR -0,11 EUR -0,79%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.05.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

1. Details of issuer
Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States

2. Type of capital measure or other measure
  Type of capital measure or other measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.05.2026
  Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
81.421.186
number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0


31.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2336256  31.05.2026 CET/CEST

In eigener Sache

Übrigens: ADTRAN und andere US-Aktien sind bei finanzen.net ZERO sogar bis 23 Uhr handelbar (ohne Ordergebühren, zzgl. Spreads). Jetzt kostenlos Depot eröffnen und Neukunden-Bonus sichern!

Nachrichten zu ADTRAN Holdings Inc

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu ADTRAN Holdings Inc

DatumRatingAnalyst
26.02.2026ADTRAN BuyWarburg Research
08.11.2024ADTRAN BuyWarburg Research
07.08.2024ADTRAN BuyWarburg Research
08.05.2024ADTRAN BuyWarburg Research
28.02.2024ADTRAN BuyWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
26.02.2026ADTRAN BuyWarburg Research
08.11.2024ADTRAN BuyWarburg Research
07.08.2024ADTRAN BuyWarburg Research
08.05.2024ADTRAN BuyWarburg Research
28.02.2024ADTRAN BuyWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
DatumRatingAnalyst

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für ADTRAN Holdings Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen