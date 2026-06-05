EQS-NVR: AUTO1 Group SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
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EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: AUTO1 Group SE
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
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Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG
1. Details of issuer
2. Type of capital measure or other measure
3. New total number of voting rights:
10.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AUTO1 Group SE
|Bergmannstraße 72
|10961 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://ir.auto1-group.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2343310 10.06.2026 CET/CEST
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf AUTO1
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf AUTO1
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent