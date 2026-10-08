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EQS-NVR: Branicks Group AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

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BRANICKS Group AG (ex DIC Asset AG)
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EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: BRANICKS Group AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Branicks Group AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08.10.2026 / 14:29 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

1. Details of issuer
Branicks Group AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany

2. Type of capital measure or other measure
  Type of capital measure or other measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 08.10.2026
  Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
83593723
number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0


08.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Branicks Group AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.branicks.com
LEI Code: 52990044JL2ZPWONU738

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2412702  08.10.2026 CET/CEST

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