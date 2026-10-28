EQS-NVR: Evotec SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: EVOTEC SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement

Evotec SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



28.10.2026 / 17:52 CET/CEST

Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG



1. Details of issuer Evotec SE

Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7

22419 Hamburg

Germany

2. Type of capital measure or other measure Type of capital measure or other measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 20.10.2026 Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights: 177948497

number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0



28.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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