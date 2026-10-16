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EQS-NVR: Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

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EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

16.10.2026 / 14:30 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

1. Details of issuer
Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
266101 Qingdao
China

2. Type of capital measure or other measure
  Type of capital measure or other measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 16 Oct 2026

3. New total number of voting rights:
9298538164
number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0


16.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
266101 Qingdao
China
Internet: smart-home.haier.com
LEI Code: 3003002BYTNGNJTWSH07

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2417330  16.10.2026 CET/CEST

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