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EQS-NVR: Lenzing AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 1 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

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Lenzing AG
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EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Lenzing AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Lenzing AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 1 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.10.2026 / 13:20 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 135, Section 1 of the BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft herewith announces pursuant to Sec. 135 para. 1 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG), that
due to the resolution for the capital increase of October 01, 2026, the total number of voting rights as at the end of October 2026
has increased to 73.374.542 voting rights, and the Company's new share capital amounts to EUR 76.204.702,90. The change of
total voting rights has been effective since October 22, 2026.

30.10.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Lenzing AG
4860 Lenzing
Austria
Internet: www.lenzing.com
LEI Code: 529900BKFJBI0QRDJH63

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2425710  30.10.2026 CET/CEST

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