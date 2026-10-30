EQS-NVR: Lenzing AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 1 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
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EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Lenzing AG
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
Werbung
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft herewith announces pursuant to Sec. 135 para. 1 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG), that
due to the resolution for the capital increase of October 01, 2026, the total number of voting rights as at the end of October 2026
has increased to 73.374.542 voting rights, and the Company's new share capital amounts to EUR 76.204.702,90. The change of
total voting rights has been effective since October 22, 2026.
30.10.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Lenzing AG
|4860 Lenzing
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.lenzing.com
|LEI Code:
|529900BKFJBI0QRDJH63
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2425710 30.10.2026 CET/CEST
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