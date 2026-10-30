EQS-NVR: Lenzing AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 1 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Lenzing AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement

Lenzing AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 1 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



30.10.2026 / 13:20 CET/CEST

Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 135, Section 1 of the BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Werbung

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft herewith announces pursuant to Sec. 135 para. 1 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG), that

due to the resolution for the capital increase of October 01, 2026, the total number of voting rights as at the end of October 2026

has increased to 73.374.542 voting rights, and the Company's new share capital amounts to EUR 76.204.702,90. The change of

total voting rights has been effective since October 22, 2026.

30.10.2026 CET/CEST

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