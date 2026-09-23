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EQS-NVR: Nexum Group AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Nexum Group AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Nexum Group AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

23.09.2026 / 11:57 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

1. Details of issuer
Nexum Group AG
Perusastrasse 7
80333 München
Germany

2. Type of capital measure or other measure
  Type of capital measure or other measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 22 Sep 2026

3. New total number of voting rights:
100000000
number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0


23.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nexum Group AG
Perusastrasse 7
80333 München
Germany
LEI Code: 5299003LVPXHGHTWP936

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2403440  23.09.2026 CET/CEST

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