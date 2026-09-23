EQS-NVR: Nexum Group AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Nexum Group AG
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
Werbung
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG
1. Details of issuer
2. Type of capital measure or other measure
3. New total number of voting rights:
23.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nexum Group AG
|Perusastrasse 7
|80333 München
|Germany
|LEI Code:
|5299003LVPXHGHTWP936
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2403440 23.09.2026 CET/CEST
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