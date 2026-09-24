EQS-NVR: NORMA Group SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: NORMA Group SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement

NORMA Group SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



24.09.2026 / 13:15 CET/CEST

Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG



1. Details of issuer NORMA Group SE

Edisonstr. 4

63477 Maintal

Germany

2. Type of capital measure or other measure Type of capital measure or other measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) X Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 24 Sep 2026

3. New total number of voting rights: 22,556,287

number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0

24.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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