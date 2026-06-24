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EQS-NVR: OHB SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

25.06.26 19:03 Uhr
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OHB SE
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EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: OHB SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
OHB SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

25.06.2026 / 19:03 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

1. Details of issuer
OHB SE
Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4
28359 Bremen
Germany

2. Type of capital measure or other measure
  Type of capital measure or other measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 24 Jun 2026

3. New total number of voting rights:
20.820.293
number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0


25.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: OHB SE
Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4
28359 Bremen
Germany
Internet: www.ohb.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2354352  25.06.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu OHB SE

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu OHB SE

DatumRatingAnalyst
15.09.2017OHB SE kaufenDZ BANK
26.02.2014OHB haltenCommerzbank AG
24.02.2014OHB kaufenBankhaus Lampe KG
11.11.2013OHB kaufenCommerzbank AG
01.11.2013OHB kaufenCommerzbank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
15.09.2017OHB SE kaufenDZ BANK
24.02.2014OHB kaufenBankhaus Lampe KG
11.11.2013OHB kaufenCommerzbank AG
01.11.2013OHB kaufenCommerzbank AG
24.09.2013OHB kaufenBankhaus Lampe KG
DatumRatingAnalyst
26.02.2014OHB haltenCommerzbank AG
05.09.2012OHB neutralHSBC
05.04.2012OHB neutralWestLB AG
21.02.2012OHB neutralWestLB AG
10.02.2012OHB neutralWestLB AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
18.04.2007OHB Technology verkaufenHamburger Sparkasse
06.10.2006OHB Technology verkaufenHamburger Sparkasse

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für OHB SE nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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