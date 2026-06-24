EQS-NVR: OHB SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: OHB SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement

OHB SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



25.06.2026 / 19:03 CET/CEST

Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wer­bung Wer­bung Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG



1. Details of issuer OHB SE

Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4

28359 Bremen

Germany

2. Type of capital measure or other measure Type of capital measure or other measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) X Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 24 Jun 2026

3. New total number of voting rights: 20.820.293

number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0



25.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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