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EQS-NVR: STRABAG SE: Release according to Article 135, Section 1 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.04.26 10:58 Uhr
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EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: STRABAG SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
STRABAG SE: Release according to Article 135, Section 1 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.04.2026 / 10:58 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 135, Section 1 of the BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Section 135 para 1 Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG 2018)

STRABAG SE: Reduction of share capital and the number of voting rights through the cancellation of 221,982 treasury shares

ISIN: AT000000STR1

Pursuant to section 135 para 1 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG 2018), STRABAG SE hereby notifies that at the end of April 2026, the total number of voting rights amounts to 118,000,000 voting rights. At the end of April 2026, the share capital of the Company amounts to EUR 118,000,000.00 and is divided into 117,999,997 ordinary bearer shares and three registered shares (nos. 1, 2 and 3). The pro rata amount of the share capital per share is EUR 1.00.

These changes are due to the reduction of the share capital in the amount of EUR 221,982.00 through cancellation of 221,982 treasury shares of STRABAG SE.

30.04.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: STRABAG SE
Donau-City-Straße 9
1220 Vienna
Austria
Internet: www.strabag.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2317278  30.04.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu STRABAG SE

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu STRABAG SE

DatumRatingAnalyst
19.12.2012STRABAG SE sellErste Group Bank
06.03.2012STRABAG SE neutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.02.2012STRABAG SE haltenErste Bank AG
02.12.2011STRABAG SE haltenErste Bank AG
30.09.2011STRABAG SE haltenErste Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
02.09.2011STRABAG SE kaufenErste Bank AG
01.09.2011STRABAG SE buyUniCredit Research
24.08.2011STRABAG SE buyUniCredit Research
29.07.2011STRABAG SE kaufenErste Bank AG
28.07.2011STRABAG SE buyErste Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
06.03.2012STRABAG SE neutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.02.2012STRABAG SE haltenErste Bank AG
02.12.2011STRABAG SE haltenErste Bank AG
30.09.2011STRABAG SE haltenErste Bank AG
03.03.2011STRABAG SE haltenRaiffeisen Centrobank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
19.12.2012STRABAG SE sellErste Group Bank

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für STRABAG SE nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

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Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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