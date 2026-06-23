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EQS-NVR: Vonovia SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.06.26 12:00 Uhr
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EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Vonovia SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Vonovia SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.06.2026 / 12:00 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

1. Details of issuer
Vonovia SE
Universitätsstraße 133
44803 Bochum
Germany

2. Type of capital measure or other measure
  Type of capital measure or other measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) zum Ende Juni 2026 / at the end of June 2026
  Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
848435117
number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0


30.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Vonovia SE
Universitätsstraße 133
44803 Bochum
Germany
Internet: www.vonovia.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2356872  30.06.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Vonovia SE

DatumRatingAnalyst
08:11Vonovia SE OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
25.06.2026Vonovia SE BuyDeutsche Bank AG
17.06.2026Vonovia SE BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
16.06.2026Vonovia SE BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.06.2026Vonovia SE Market-PerformBernstein Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
08:11Vonovia SE OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
25.06.2026Vonovia SE BuyDeutsche Bank AG
17.06.2026Vonovia SE BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
16.06.2026Vonovia SE BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
01.06.2026Vonovia SE BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
16.06.2026Vonovia SE Market-PerformBernstein Research
12.05.2026Vonovia SE Market-PerformBernstein Research
08.05.2026Vonovia SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
05.05.2026Vonovia SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
30.03.2026Vonovia SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
07.05.2026Vonovia SE UnderweightBarclays Capital
31.03.2026Vonovia SE UnderweightBarclays Capital
19.03.2026Vonovia SE UnderweightBarclays Capital
16.09.2025Vonovia SE UnderweightBarclays Capital
03.04.2025Vonovia SE UnderweightBarclays Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Vonovia SE nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen