EQS-NVR: Vonovia SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Werte in diesem Artikel
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EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Vonovia SE
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
Werbung
Werbung
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG
1. Details of issuer
2. Type of capital measure or other measure
3. New total number of voting rights:
30.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vonovia SE
|Universitätsstraße 133
|44803 Bochum
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.vonovia.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2356872 30.06.2026 CET/CEST
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Vonovia
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Vonovia
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE
Analysen zu Vonovia SE
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|08:11
|Vonovia SE Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.06.2026
|Vonovia SE Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.06.2026
|Vonovia SE Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.06.2026
|Vonovia SE Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.06.2026
|Vonovia SE Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|08:11
|Vonovia SE Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.06.2026
|Vonovia SE Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.06.2026
|Vonovia SE Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.06.2026
|Vonovia SE Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.06.2026
|Vonovia SE Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|16.06.2026
|Vonovia SE Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.05.2026
|Vonovia SE Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|08.05.2026
|Vonovia SE Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.05.2026
|Vonovia SE Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.03.2026
|Vonovia SE Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|07.05.2026
|Vonovia SE Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|31.03.2026
|Vonovia SE Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.03.2026
|Vonovia SE Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.09.2025
|Vonovia SE Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.04.2025
|Vonovia SE Underweight
|Barclays Capital
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Vonovia SE nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
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