EQS-PVR: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.
Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
22.06.2026 / 10:18 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Adtran Holdings, Inc.
|Street:
|901 Explorer Boulevard
|Postal code:
|35806
|City:
|Huntsville
United States
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|549300VV36J86CRRWF77
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Natural person (first name, surname): Israel Englander
Date of birth: 30 Sep 1948
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|3.07 %
|0.002315122258 %
|3.07 %
|81421186
|Previous notification
|n/a %
|n/a %
|n/a %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|US00486H1059
|0
|2496595
|0.00 %
|3.07 %
|Total
|2496595
|3.07 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Swap
|01/02/2027
|n/a
|Cash
|1885
|0 %
|
|
|
|Total
|1885
|0.002315122258 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Israel Englander
| %
| %
| %
|Millennium Group Management LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Millennium International Management LP
|3.07 %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Israel Englander
| %
| %
| %
|Millennium Group Management LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Millennium Management LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Millennium Partners LP
| %
| %
| %
|Integrated Holding Group LP
| %
| %
| %
|Integrated Core Strategies (US) LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Israel Englander
| %
| %
| %
|Millennium Group Management LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Millennium Management LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Millennium Partners LP
| %
| %
| %
|Integrated Holding Group LP
| %
| %
| %
|ICS Opportunities, Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Israel Englander
| %
| %
| %
|Millennium Group Management LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Millennium Management LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Millennium Partners LP
| %
| %
| %
|Integrated Holding Group LP
| %
| %
| %
|ICS Opportunities II LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Israel Englander
| %
| %
| %
|Millennium Group Management LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Millennium Management LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Millennium Partners LP
| %
| %
| %
|Integrated Holding Group LP
| %
| %
| %
|Integrated Assets, Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Israel Englander
| %
| %
| %
|Millennium Group Management LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Millennium Management LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Millennium Partners LP
| %
| %
| %
|Integrated Holding Group LP
| %
| %
| %
|Integrated Assets II LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Israel Englander
| %
| %
| %
|Millennium Group Management LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Millennium Management LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Millennium Partners LP
| %
| %
| %
|Integrated Holding Group LP
| %
| %
| %
|Cognizant Holdings, Ltd
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
22.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adtran Holdings, Inc.
|
|901 Explorer Boulevard
|
|35806 Huntsville
|
|United States
|Internet:
|www.adtran.com
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2350876 22.06.2026 CET/CEST
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