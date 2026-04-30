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EQS-PVR: AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04.05.26 11:00 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04.05.2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: AIXTRON SE
Street: Dornkaulstraße 2
Postal code: 52134
City: Herzogenrath
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299004UJ4D51M25LD67

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
24 Apr 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.87 % 1.74 % 6.61 % 113456120
Previous notification 5.35 % 1.65 % 7 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0WMPJ6 0 5530708 0 % 4.87 %
Total 5530708 4.87 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 277258 0.24 %
    Total 277258 0.24 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Retail Structured Product From 27.03.2074 to 22.04.2076 at any time Cash 20588 0.02 %
Equity Swap From 23.06.2026 to 19.03.2029 at any time Cash 1671510 1.47 %
Retail Structured Product - Warrant From 19.06.2026 to 18.06.2027 at any time Cash 228 0 %
Convertible Bond 23.04.2031 at any time Physical 1986 0 %
      Total 1694312 1.49 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC 4.27 % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC 4.27 % % %
Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
30 Apr 2026


04.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: AIXTRON SE
Dornkaulstraße 2
52134 Herzogenrath
Germany
Internet: www.aixtron.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2320346  04.05.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu AIXTRON SE

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu AIXTRON SE

DatumRatingAnalyst
08:01AIXTRON SE Equal WeightBarclays Capital
01.05.2026AIXTRON SE NeutralUBS AG
01.05.2026AIXTRON SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
01.05.2026AIXTRON SE BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
01.05.2026AIXTRON SE OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.05.2026AIXTRON SE BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
01.05.2026AIXTRON SE OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.04.2026AIXTRON SE BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
30.04.2026AIXTRON SE OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.04.2026AIXTRON SE BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
08:01AIXTRON SE Equal WeightBarclays Capital
01.05.2026AIXTRON SE NeutralUBS AG
01.05.2026AIXTRON SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
15.04.2026AIXTRON SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
15.04.2026AIXTRON SE HoldWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
25.04.2024AIXTRON SE SellUBS AG
11.04.2024AIXTRON SE SellUBS AG
05.03.2024AIXTRON SE SellUBS AG
29.02.2024AIXTRON SE SellUBS AG
14.02.2024AIXTRON SE SellUBS AG

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