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EQS-PVR: AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12.06.26 13:30 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12.06.2026 / 13:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: AIXTRON SE
Street: Dornkaulstraße 2
Postal code: 52134
City: Herzogenrath
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299004UJ4D51M25LD67

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Ministry of Finance on behalf of the State of Norway
City of registered office, country: Oslo, Norway

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
03 Jun 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.98 % 0.36 % 3.35 % 113456120
Previous notification 3.76 % 0.48 % 4.24 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0WMPJ6 0 3384059 0.00 % 2.98 %
Total 3384059 2.98 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Shares lent/otherwise transferred (recall) N/A At any time 413183 0.36 %
    Total 413183 0.36 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
State of Norway % % %
Norges Bank % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
05 Jun 2026


12.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: AIXTRON SE
Dornkaulstraße 2
52134 Herzogenrath
Germany
Internet: www.aixtron.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2345252  12.06.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu AIXTRON SE

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu AIXTRON SE

DatumRatingAnalyst
09:06AIXTRON SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
09.06.2026AIXTRON SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
01.06.2026AIXTRON SE BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
29.05.2026AIXTRON SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
19.05.2026AIXTRON SE BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.06.2026AIXTRON SE BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
19.05.2026AIXTRON SE BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
11.05.2026AIXTRON SE OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.05.2026AIXTRON SE BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
01.05.2026AIXTRON SE BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
09:06AIXTRON SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
09.06.2026AIXTRON SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
29.05.2026AIXTRON SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
06.05.2026AIXTRON SE HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
04.05.2026AIXTRON SE HaltenDZ BANK
DatumRatingAnalyst
25.04.2024AIXTRON SE SellUBS AG
11.04.2024AIXTRON SE SellUBS AG
05.03.2024AIXTRON SE SellUBS AG
29.02.2024AIXTRON SE SellUBS AG
14.02.2024AIXTRON SE SellUBS AG

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für AIXTRON SE nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen