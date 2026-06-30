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EQS-PVR: AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02.07.26 14:00 Uhr
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02.07.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: AIXTRON SE
Street: Dornkaulstraße 2
Postal code: 52134
City: Herzogenrath
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299004UJ4D51M25LD67

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
25 Jun 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.25 % 4.87 % 8.13 % 113456120
Previous notification 3.44 % 5.20 % 8.64 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0WMPJ6 0 3692389 0 % 3.25 %
Total 3692389 3.25 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 2675290 2.36 %
Right Of Use Open 1462159 1.29 %
Call Option 18.09.2026 10000 0.01 %
Convertible Bond 25.04.2031 25806 0.02 %
    Total 4173255 3.68 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 1043931 0.92 %
Swap 16.06.2036 Cash 307649 0.27 %
Call Option 03.07.2026 Cash 2630 0.002 %
      Total 1354210 1.19 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., Ltd. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V. % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V. % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings B.V. % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management B.V. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International Bank % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
01 Jul 2026


02.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: AIXTRON SE
Dornkaulstraße 2
52134 Herzogenrath
Germany
Internet: www.aixtron.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2358826  02.07.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu AIXTRON SE

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu AIXTRON SE

DatumRatingAnalyst
29.06.2026AIXTRON SE Equal WeightBarclays Capital
23.06.2026AIXTRON SE HoldWarburg Research
19.06.2026AIXTRON SE BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
17.06.2026AIXTRON SE OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.06.2026AIXTRON SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
19.06.2026AIXTRON SE BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
17.06.2026AIXTRON SE OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.06.2026AIXTRON SE BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
19.05.2026AIXTRON SE BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
11.05.2026AIXTRON SE OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
29.06.2026AIXTRON SE Equal WeightBarclays Capital
23.06.2026AIXTRON SE HoldWarburg Research
12.06.2026AIXTRON SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
09.06.2026AIXTRON SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
29.05.2026AIXTRON SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
25.04.2024AIXTRON SE SellUBS AG
11.04.2024AIXTRON SE SellUBS AG
05.03.2024AIXTRON SE SellUBS AG
29.02.2024AIXTRON SE SellUBS AG
14.02.2024AIXTRON SE SellUBS AG

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für AIXTRON SE nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
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Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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