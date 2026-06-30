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EQS-PVR: Alzchem Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Alzchem Group AG
Alzchem Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08.07.2026 / 12:26 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Notification pursuant to Sec. 43 German Securities Trading Act (“WpHG”)

Reference is made to our voting rights notification pursuant to Secs. 33 et seqq. of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz — WpHG) dated 03.07.2026 concerning Alzchem Group AG (the “Company”).

Following the crossing of the 10% threshold in voting rights of the Company on 30.06.2026, we hereby notify the Company pursuant to Sec. 43 para. 1 WpHG in respect of the objectives pursued with the acquisition of the voting rights and the origin of the funds used to make the acquisition as follows:

I. Objectives Pursued with the Acquisition

1. Berenberg has acquired holdings in the Company to hedge derivative transactions relating to the Company. The acquisition does not serve the purposes of implementing any strategic goals or the attainment of trading profits.

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2. Berenberg may need to adjust its hedge position and may enter into additional financial transactions from time to time in the ordinary course of its business.

3. Berenberg does not intend to exercise influence on the composition of the management board, supervisory board or any other administrative board of the Company.

4. Berenberg does not intend to achieve a material change in the Company’s capital structure, in particular not of the ratio between equity and debt financing and the dividend policy.

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II. Origins of Funds

The voting rights in the Company were acquired with Berenberg’s own funds.


08.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Alzchem Group AG
Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
83308 Trostberg
Germany
Internet: www.alzchem.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2362708  08.07.2026 CET/CEST

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