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EQS-PVR: Alzchem Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Alzchem Group AG
Alzchem Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

17.08.2026 / 10:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Alzchem Group AG
Street: Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
Postal code: 83308
City: Trostberg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 8945004EL7WZK3ERG181

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Michal Strnad
Date of birth: 04 Aug 1992

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
STALUNA TRADE a.s.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
11 Aug 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 9.90 % 15.16 % 25.06 % 10176335
Previous notification 9.90 % 10.20 % 20.10 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2YNT30 0 1007456 0.00 % 9.90 %
Total 1007456 9.90 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Total Return Swaps 27.05.2027 27.05.2026 - 26.05.2027 Cash 1037987 10.20 %
Total Return Swap 27.05.2027 11.08.2026 - 26.05.2027 Cash 505000 4.96 %
      Total 1542987 15.16 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Michal Strnad % % %
YTARA SPV a.s. % % %
CSG FIN a.s. % % %
CSG N.V. (formerly CSG B.V.) % % %
CZECHOSLOVAK GROUP a.s. % % %
STALUNA TRADE a.s. 9.90 % 15.16 % 25.06 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
12 Aug 2026


17.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Alzchem Group AG
Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
83308 Trostberg
Germany
Internet: www.alzchem.com
LEI Code: 8945004EL7WZK3ERG181

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2382574  17.08.2026 CET/CEST

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