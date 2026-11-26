EQS Voting Rights Announcement: ASTA Energy Solutions AG

ASTA Energy Solutions AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



26.11.2026 / 08:55 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Henley-On-Thames, 24.11.2026 Overview ? Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) Werbung 1. Issuer: ASTA Energy Solutions AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: Invesco Ltd.

City: Hamilton

Country: Bermuda 4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 23.11.2026 Werbung 6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached

3,98 %

0,19 %

4,17 %

14 248 306 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

4,11 %

0,24 %

4,35 % Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT100ASTA001 567 379 3,98 % SUBTOTAL A 567 379 3,98 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights Shares lent to third parties n.a n.a 27 193 0,19 % SUBTOTAL B.1 27 193 0,19 % B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 Invesco Ltd. 2 Invesco UK Limited 1 3 Invesco Asset Management Limited 2 3,98 % 0,19 % 4,17 % 4 Invesco Holding Company Limited 1 5 Invesco Holding Company (US), Inc. 4 6 Oppenheimer Acquisition Corporation 5 7 OppenheimerFunds, Inc. 6 8 Invesco Group Services, Inc. 7 9 Invesco Advisers, Inc. 8 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: The acquisition of the shares in the (company), by Invesco (on behalf of funds managed by affiliates of the group management companies) to Invesco Ltd, is part of the normal course of its portfolio management company activity, conducted without intent to implement a particular strategy for the company, or to exercise, as such, a specific influence on the management of the latter. The company, Invesco (on behalf of funds managed by affiliates of the group management companies) is not acting in concert with a third party and does not intend to take control of the company. Please note 27,193 shares are lent for an indefinite period. Henley-On-Thames am 24.11.2026

26.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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